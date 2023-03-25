Dua Lipa is living her best life as she enjoys a vacation in Jamaica.

The singer recently shared a photo dump in which she stunned in an array of summer-ready clothing and a bikini.

In the first snap, Dua relaxed on the beach, rocking in a knit minidress as she looked into the distance.

The stunning singer’s physique looked sensational in a skimpy, multicolor bikini in the second snap, in which she flashed a soft smile.

The British pop star showed her fashion sense in a colorful red crop top, which she matched with an orange skirt in the third snap. She accessorized the outfit with a gold belly chain and matching necklaces.

In the other snaps, she showed her luxurious vacation and addressed mental health in her newsletter, Service 95.

Dua Lipa opens up about her favorite spots in Service95

In the caption, Dua gushed about Jamaica and the private island vacation retreat Goldeneye. She lamented about taking time off to relieve stress.

“All calm and stress freeee! Spent a couple weeks out at @goldeneye @islandoutpost and I wrote about some of my favourite spots in Jamaica for @Service95 issue #059 this week 🇯🇲🦜💛 +++,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“Daisy Jones (@daisyjsjones) finds out why we’re all obsessing over sleep, and shares tips on how to drift off tonight. Plus, Juno Kelly (@junokelly) explores the dangers of romanticising mental illness on social media. Subscribe now through the link in my bio to receive this issue today!!”

The singer founded Service95 in 2021, and she produces weekly lifestyle newsletters in which she keeps her fans up to date on her life, such as her touring schedule. Dua also has guest writers pen articles, such as Daisy Jones and Juno Kelly.

She shared more vacation snaps in a follow-up Instagram post and looked sensational in a Helly Kitty bikini and other sensational outfits while in Jamaica.

Dua Lipa stuns at the Versace Fall runway show

Dua was one of the many celebrities to attend the Versace Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection show.

She looked incredibly stylish in a black dress that featured a small strap across the chest.

The sleeveless gown went down to her legs, and Dua completed the look with matching pointed-toe heels.

She shared a photo dump on her Instagram page and took photos with Donatella Versace, Lil Nas X, and Elton John.

The singer wore red lipstick, dark eyeliner, and light rose cheek blush for her glam set. Dua had her hair perfectly styled in soft waves for a glamorous look.