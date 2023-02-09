Dua Lipa seemed to be in a reminiscent mood this week as she shared amazing photos from her Future Nostalgia tour one year ago.

The 27-year-old megastar, who found instant fame with her smash Break My Heart, rocked her fans’ worlds last year when she hit stages all around the globe and the singer gave followers a nice refresher with recent posts.

Dua started off her trip down memory lane with a stunning flashback from her worldwide gig, posting a dazzling snap of herself crooning into the microphone while two beams of lavender spotlights flashed behind her.

Monsters and Critics reported on the look at the time last year, sharing that Dua’s choice of outfit for this part of her tour was a stunning Thierry Mugler bodysuit complete with crystal embellishments that caught every inch of light and showed off her figure with a series of cut-outs.

“1 year ago today the Future Nostalgia tour started in Miami,” Dua captioned the shot while sharing the photo’s location.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The incredible, custom-made ensemble gave Dua just the pop of star power she needed to undoubtedly have her stadium-goers in a trance as both her outfit and her sleek locks caught the rays of the strobes around her.

Dua Lipa takes the stage for Future Nostalgia. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa sparkles for Future Nostalgia memories

Dua’s next shot was a truly eye-catching one, with the singer going glitzy as she continued to take the stadium by storm.

Her stage wear for this particular memory was a dazzling number, with a bodysuit that appeared to have no shoulder straps and curved perfectly around her mid back, capping off above her upper thighs.

Dua Lipa sparkles on stage in a glittery outfit. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua’s dark blue manicured fingernails could be seen wrapping around the microphone and hints of her arms tattoos were shown in the light.

Silver, heeled ankle boots completed her vibe, making for a stunning and brilliant overall style, further proving Dua knows what she’s doing as a performer.

Her final nostalgic share showed Dua in a neon yellow ensemble as the singer donned another bodysuit, this time made with a lace overlay and sporting matching yellow elbow gloves.

Dua Lipa stuns in neon yellow while on stage. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

As Dua’s star continues to shine brightly, and thanks in no small part to her powerful vocals, stage presence, and her and Elton John’s pop revival of his song Cold Heart, the songstress has also ensured she stays on top of her physical health to keep herself going.

Dua Lipa shares her exercise routine

Although many celebrities tout hardcore workouts for their fit physiques, Dua confessed at the start of her stardom that she takes no more than fifteen minutes for her sweat sessions, claiming that they really do work for her.

“I’m still trying to see what my boundaries are and how far I can push myself and when I need to rest,” she explained to Vogue of her brief routines. “It’s high-intensity interval training, but it’s so quick, it’s over before it’s even started!”

However, short workouts for Dua don’t also mean that the star slacks off the rest of the time.

As shared by Beauty Crew, Dua relies on home cooking as much as possible to maintain healthy eating habits and enjoys squeezing in boxing sessions to keep her heart rate up and burn extra calories.

Dua’s favorite go-to snack before working out is a banana with cashew butter, and while the singer largely stays on a clean-eating pattern, she isn’t exempt from wanting a treat now and then.

“I try and stay as healthy as possible whenever I can,” she shared with Urban Fit. “I’m never one to stop myself [from] having treats, I do love naughty treats. But I try and limit it to days when I’m not as busy because if I do eat a doughnut it usually puts me in a food coma!”

The Levitating singer doesn’t let her busy schedule or short workouts limit her and she seems to know that doing some core-focused exercises is just as important as any other routine.

Bicycle crunches, leg lifts, and planks help Dua keep her famous midsection toned, though the singer admitted that the latter exercise is her least favorite.

Dua currently has a third studio album in the works entitled DL3, which is rumored to be coming out sometime this year.