Dua Lipa is red hot in Chile

Dua Lipa is gorgeous as she performs in Chile for a sold-out crowd. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa brought down the house for a show in Santiago, Chile, sharing cheeky bodysuits, custom couture, and playing for a sold-out crowd.

The New Rules singer teased her new custom couture outfits with shots from her tour photographer, Elizabeth Miranda.

The latest shots featured glimpses of the 27-year-old beauty as she worked the stage for a massive crowd of fans.

Dua’s famous Thierry Mugler and Balenciaga catsuits made appearances, and it looked like new twists were added to the beloved designs.

Dua also wore a Versace bodysuit with a cheeky finish, a staple from the Future Nostalgia tour.

Her latest performance in Chile saw the brunette beauty work the stage with a magnificent light show that amplified Dua’s Swarovski crystal-adorned attire.

Dua Lipa turns heads in Chile with sold-out performance

Dua Lipa also shared a backstage photo with two dancers dressed in lime green. Dua wore a Balenciaga bodysuit and matching opera gloves in a darker green as the ladies danced in a fun picture.

Another shot featured Dua in a skimpy cutout pink dress by The Attico, flanked by dancers in different shades of the color.

Dua showed a few photos of the crowd as the lights and outfits changed to creative, aesthetically pleasing visuals that were color-coordinated.

Dua’s caption read, “SANTIAGO, CHILE 🇨🇱 ❤️ 16.09.2022 #FutureNostalgiaTour.”

It may seem like Dua has been on tour for a long time, and it is true. She began her tour in February with a sold-out performance at the FTX Arena in Miami. Dua was joined by collaborator Megan Thee Stallion as the ladies entertained thousands of adoring fans.

Dua toured across the United States from February to April, sharing photos of her stops along the way.

In April, Dua returned to her native Europe and performed a few notable shows, including impressive sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London. She made her way to the Mediterranean with performances in Italy, Spain, and Portugal before going to her native Kosovo.

Dua took a short break to celebrate her 27th birthday but returned to the tour a week and a half ago with a performance in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Next, she had two sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before the latest performance in Chile.

Tonight, Dua heads to Colombia, where she has one concert. Then, Dua hits Mexico, where she has a few tour dates for her south-of-the-border fans.