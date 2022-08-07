Dua Lipa is pretty in pink sequin bra and miniskirt

Dua Lipa returns to Kosovo in a custom-made two-piece by Valentino PP. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa turned heads at the Sunny Hill Festival as she showed off the latest interpretation of the Barbiecore trend.

Dua returned to her father and manager’s native land, Kosovo, where he started the Sunny Hill Festival to bring awareness to the area.

The chart-topping singer often wears custom-designed clothing by top fashion houses, including Balenciaga, Thierry Mugler, and Versace.

The latest ensemble was a breathtaking custom piece by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director at Maison Valentino.

She rocked a pink sequin bra with a plunging bodice.

Dua also wore pink sequin opera gloves and a matching miniskirt.

Dua Lipa stuns in Valentino Barbiecore

Dua’s taut abs and belly button piercing were visible in the ensemble.

Dua wore sheer fishnet stockings underneath the miniskirt and ankle boots with heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared a clip with people taking her photo and the caption, “HOMETOWN PRE-SHOW.”

Her long dark locks were in natural waves which cascaded down her back. Dua wore her signature diamond-encrusted earpieces around her neck and a cat-eyeliner flick.

Dua shared another clip as she observed a fashion designer and pointed at the sketch.

Other celebrities helping to perpetuate the trend include Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Zendaya.

What is the Barbiecore trend?

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director at Maison Valentino, dropped a pink line in March at Paris Fashion Week. The fashion show coincided with filming for the live-action Barbie movie filming Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The pink fashions were modeled by well-known names, including the fashion-forward Zendaya.

The trend quickly caught on and was dubbed Barbiecore.

Dua Lipa named honorary ambassador

Dua’s return to Kosovo was especially sweet because she received an honorary title.

Dua changed into something more conservative with an olive green blazer to pose with the President of Kosovo.

She wrote in the caption, “Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmaniIt’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you🇽🇰❤️.”

Dua received a medal from President Osmani and sat with the politician for a photo opportunity. She revealed the news about her Honorary Ambassador title on social media.