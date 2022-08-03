Dua Lipa in thong bodysuit dances for Chicago

Dua Lipa performs in Thierry Mugler for thousands of fans at Lollapalooza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa mesmerized a crowd of thousands in a glorious return to Chicago’s Lollapalooza following two Canadian concerts for the Future Nostalgia tour.

The hardworking songstress is more than halfway finished with her 82-date world tour, which began in Miami in February. Dua is taking her chart-topping music to a variety of music festivals where crowds can enjoy her stunning performances. So far in 2022, Dua has performed at Roskilde, Primavera Sound, and, now, Lollapalooza.

Dua posted photos and videos wearing a custom, hand-beaded Thierry Mugler bodysuit as she performed for a crowd in Illinois.

The New Rules singer shared gratitude with the 120,000 fans who came to watch her performance. Dua confidently walked on the stage, captured by her tour photographer, Elizabeth Miranda.

She sauntered and danced in the skintight bodysuit while belting out fan-favorite hits.

Dua showed off her toned figure, likely the result of the yoga she practices and posts on social media.

Dua Lipa thanks Lollapalooza fans for support

Dua started the caption, “LOLLAPALOOZA CHICAGO HEADLINING THE MAINSTAGE IN FRONT OF 120,000 PEOPLE!!!! 29.07.2022

Last night was a milestone moment for me in my career and i’ve been trying to find the words all morning. I’m so grateful for every stepping stone in this journey that brought me here to this moment – to be able to put THIS show on for you. Thank you to everyone who believe in me enough to put me on these stages.”

Dua reminisced about her past experiences at the festival. She wrote, “I’ll never forget my first lollapalooza in Chicago on the 29th July 2016 – I did a support slot at the lolla aftershow at the house of blues and that kickstarted so much for me. I had this urge to keep coming back and seeing the crowd grow juuuuust a little more. This will be my third year back at Lolla and my 5th performance here – I couldn’t have done any of this without my incredible band, my singers, my dancers and crew who pour their hearts out night after night.”

Finally, Dua extended final thanks to fans for showing up and showing out, writing, “I’m honoured to get to share the stage with you all and watch you shine. I burst with pride and happiness and I couldn’t have hoped for anything better. Filled with love and gratitude. Thank you Chicago HAPPY HAPPY TEARS!!”

Next up, she has a scheduled performance at the Sunny Hill Festival organized by her father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa.

Dua Lipa to perform at Sunny Hill Festival

Dua will perform at the Sunny Hill festival in Pristina this week. The festival takes place in Kosovo with performances by Dua and Calvin Harris.

Dua’s father, Dukagjin, started the festival to bring awareness to his native Kosovo in 2018. Calvin Harris performed at the inaugural show, as did Miley Cyrus.

However, there was some controversy about the venue, and the festival was nearly moved. In June, Billboard reported the show was to take place in Albania following “a difficult but necessary” decision. However, the government of Kosovo announced that the festival would take place in Pristina, Kosovo, “where it belongs,” after negotiations.

The Sunny Hill festival takes place from August 4 through August 7.