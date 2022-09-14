Dua Lipa in thigh-skimming skirt and cowboy boots takes South America

Dua Lipa rocks a miniskirt and cowboy boots as she tours her latest city and shares photos with fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa is in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and she is bringing the heat to the South American country with a fashionable post.

The Potion singer shared a few signature poses in a post shared on her Instagram.

Dua received 1.9 million likes and counting for the carousel, which featured fashion, architecture, and fans.

Dua is very active on social media and loves to explore each city she visits, sharing content featuring the native snacks, local sights, and outfits of the day.

Buenos Aires was no exception, as Dua began the post with a mirror selfie in the bathroom.

Dua Lipa reveals her street style in Buenos Aires

The bare-faced beauty wore a dark sweater with red writing and a tiara image across the chest.

She paired the sweater with a short blue skirt and knee-high cowboy boots featuring sizable heels.

Dua caught her reflection in the bathroom as she held her iPhone in one hand and rested her leg on a ledge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua stopped for a street-style photo in the second shot wearing a brown leather purse, yellow button-up jacket, light denim, and red close-toed shoes with a wedge heel. She rocked her long dark locks in a high ponytail and looked off in the distance revealing trendy padlock earrings.

Another photo featured the brightly-painted architecture of Buenos Aires, with a building featuring orange, blue, teal, and yellow shades.

The Future Nostalgia songstress also shared a video of a group of screaming fans who were thrilled to see their favorite pop star.

Her caption read, “vamosss a disfrutar muchoooo BUENOS AIRES!!!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥ready for night 1 of 2 in your beautiful city!!!!”

Dua Lipa’s super-sized tour was postponed twice

Like many other performing artists, Dua’s tour was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, she kicked off her Future Nostalgia tour with an 82-date schedule that wraps up in New Zealand in November.

Because Dua dropped her album Future Nostalgia during quarantine, she could not gauge reactions to her songs in person.

She told Vogue in May, “I didn’t get to see people’s reaction to the album in real life. So being on tour and seeing the crowds is like, Oh, it was a really big album. I get so excited seeing people coming together as a collective.”

Judging from Dua’s crowd posts, the reaction looks pretty good as she continues to perform for sold-out crowds.