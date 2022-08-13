Dua Lipa smiling close up. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is offering up weekend bikini action as she shows off her stunning figure in swimwear and celebrates downtime with friends.

The Levitating hitmaker updated her Instagram on Saturday with a swimsuit-heavy post as she spent time with her besties, posing outdoors and with her bevy of girlfriends – seemingly, they’re nicknamed her “sunbums.”

The light-hearted photos showed the British singer amid greenery and backed by stacked stone as she posed with four girlfriends.

Sizzling with her tiny waist and abs on show, the PUMA partner opted for an orange and stringy bikini that highlighted her trim figure, also wearing tinted red shades, plus a blue baseball cap.

A swipe right once again showed the ladies all posing in a row, with Dua here striking a leggy pose in her swimwear – the third image was similar, with a caption simply reading:

“Sunbums,” with two sun emojis.

Dua’s summer has hardly been a chilling by the pool affair, this as she continues her wildly popular Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua Lipa pretty in pink on stage during tour

Dua, 26, is fresh from celebrating 74 shows under her belt.

Posting stage moments two days ago and showing off a bright pink bodysuit, the pop star wrote: “It’s been a whirlwind ride ~ 74 shows down on the #FutureNostalgiaTour !!! Taking a little break before we head to South America in September ⚡️⚡️ thank you to everyone who has come down to see our show so far. I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as we have! Big love to the team & crew for making every show possible.”

Over 2 million likes were left.

Dua Lipa offering guided yoga

Dua has been turning heads with her yoga moves while on tour. Shortly before the weekend, the singer presented an “experiment” that will come as a three-part series – one comes with a yoga class.

“While we wait for ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service ~ Season 2’ to launch – the @service95 team and I thought to do a little experiment in the meantime and launch a 3-part summer series of unique episodes! Episode 1 comes out this friday where I do a guided yoga class for you all that I have worked on with my yoga teacher @annie.moves !!” she told fans, also tagging her trainer.

The class will come in a podcast format. Also known for their devotion to yoga are supermodel Gisele Bundchen, singer Miley Cyrus, and actress Jennifer Aniston.