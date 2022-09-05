Dua Lipa in skimpy red bikini quenches thirst

Dua Lipa is rocking a tiny red bikini and celebrating hydration. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is sharing her beauty secret in a red bikini.

The fashionable singer shared a set of photos on her Instagram, where she has 86.2 million followers.

The photos featured Dua as she lounged in the grass with red-framed sunglasses and a tiny red bikini.

Dua’s stringy ensemble featured a few pieces of PVC material, connected with expertly crafted strings to keep the swimsuit in place.

She rocked french-manicured tips and held a bottle of Evian water in her hand. The customized water bottle said her name, Dua, on the front.

Dua offered a closer look at the custom bottle in the second photo, which featured the view from her neck to her waist. She wore an oversized chrome pink flower that resembled a hibiscus around her neck with a birthday ribbon attached. She accessorized with a silver and pink bracelet on her wrist.

The barely-there bikini showed a lot of skin and revealed the toned body that Dua has worked so hard to achieve with a lot of yoga. The red bikini featured silver chains around the waist and hips.

The third photo featured Dua sprawled out on her back with the bottle of Evian prominently displayed.

Dua made a funny face in the fourth picture as she closed her eyes and stuck out her tongue.

Her caption read, “hydration is key @evianwater 🌺.”

Evian is just one of the brands that Dua represents.

Dua Lipa drops new promotion for YSL Libre

Photographer Tyler Mitchell brought YSL Libre to life with a short film featuring a lot of symbolism, including an eagle.

The latest campaign featuring Dua had the singer belting out George Michael’s hit song Freedom, a perfect choice because Libre means “free” in French. The song was a full circle moment for Dua, who previously shared her love for the artist.

In 2017, Dua shared her list of New Year’s Eve songs, and Freedom by George Michael made the list.

Dua said at the time, “He’s brilliant, and I love ‘Freedom,’ especially the music video where he had all the supermodels singing about being free and liberated. It’s a song that just makes you want to shimmy. It gives you such a great feeling.”

Dua Lipa named the face of YSL Libre in 2019

Dua Lipa was first named the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s newest fragrance in 2019.

A representative for YSL said Dua was perfect to represent Libre, “because she’s fierce, she’s bold, she’s free, and she’s a smart, powerful, strong, independent woman.”

Dua shared, “Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to express their freedom the way that they want to, especially women. We constantly get criticised for doing the things that we are rightfully entitled to. [This fragrance] is a hopeful statement. It’s something we want to aspire towards.”

In three short years, Dua has become a mainstay for the brand as her image is synonymous with the fragrance.