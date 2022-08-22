Dua Lipa says 27 ‘feels like heaven’ as she poses in bikini for birthday

Dua Lipa thanked followers for the birthday wishes in a denim bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Justin Ng/Landmark Media

Dua Lipa is 27, and she’s feeling fantastic about it, having celebrated with family and friends while on holiday in Albania.

The Levitating singer is currently on a break from her Future Nostalgia tour and has been living it up in the summer heat, wearing several colorful bikinis.

On Monday, she posed in a skimpy denim bikini to thank her 85.9 million Instagram followers for the well wishes.

Dua wore a denim string bikini top paired with a denim skirt and accessorized with knee-high denim, laced-up boots, and daring orange sunglasses.

Her dark tresses were slicked back into a sleek ponytail, and she lay on top of a wall overlooking what appeared to be an olive tree.

The singer captioned the post, “🦋 27 feels like heaven 🧿 thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!” and it received over 778k likes, including from model Emily Ratajkowski.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa recently celebrated her birthday in Albania

The New Rules singer was seen in a previous Instagram post celebrating her 27th birthday in style as she hung out with friends by the pool and enjoyed some fun in the dark.

Dua was ready to celebrate as she wore a bejeweled bikini top that barely covered her chest and a white denim maxi skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with incredibly tall, platform white heels, which she appeared to be kissing in a picture in the carousel.

Further accessories included a black, western-style belt and a white purse. She wore her brunette hair down and made sure to give her cheekbones a nice glossy highlight.

As the sun began to set, she threw on a white jacket, though later removed her skirt and threw on a pair of white shorts in a more comfortable look.

She captioned the carousel, “🐚🫧 birthday week 🤍” and it received over 2 million likes, including from Emily Ratajkowski and model Irina Shayk.

Dua has been on a break from her Future Nostalgia tour

Dua has been spending time in Albania with family this summer, a place she spoke about in June 2021. Dua was born in London in 1995, a few years after her parents had fled Kosovo at the start of what would soon become a very serious war.

Dua told Vanity Fair that she grew up with Albanian language and culture at home, saying, “Everything was Albanian at home, and English was my school life. I had so much family in Kosovo, but also because of the situation and not being able to go back, I had never really met my family.”

She and her parents returned when she was 11 to a place she said she felt she “belonged.”

She told the publication, “It was really exciting for me to get to go to a place where also I felt, in some way, I would be more normal.”