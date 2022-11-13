Dua Lipa’s latest look may be her best yet as the cheeky singer rocks a see-through pink dress and celebrates down under. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa’s incredible fashion sense has been the topic of many articles, thanks to her custom-made designer outfits by Versace, Thierry Mugler, and Balenciaga, to name a few. But Dua’s latest ensemble, which was a tribute to her final leg of the Future Nostalgia tour as she headed down under, may take the cake.

Dua took to her social media page, where she has updated fans about her Future Nostalgia tour, which celebrates its final date on November 16.

The New Rules singer treated her 87.4 million followers to a series of photos that is certain to go viral.

It appeared that Dua appreciated the humor of going down under as she channeled a bikini bottom favorite, Spongebob Squarepants’ best friend, Patrick Star.

Dua opened the carousel with a photo as she looked directly at the camera in a see-through pink dress made of netting.

The dress featured a halterneck with a single string keeping the garment up.

Dua Lipa dazzles in sheer Patrick Star dress

Dua’s gown, made of a net, featured a keyhole cutout in the center of the bodice.

The sheer pink dress featured carefully-crafted images of Spongebob’s best friend, Patrick, with one photo of his cartoon face on each side of her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua paired the gown with matching opera gloves made of see-through netting material.

Dua’s long dark tresses featured a side part and loose waves cascading down her back.

She wore sparkly eye makeup with rhinestones and winged liner.

Dua truly committed to the look with a pink manicure featuring starfish– an ode to Patrick.

The second photo showed Dua as she placed her hands on a wall and turned her back to the camera.

Another shot showed Dua as she closed her eyes, revealing her sparkly lids, and blew a bubble with pink gum.

While Dua has rocked some fabulous outfits over the years, her tribute to Patrick may be her best one yet.

Dua’s caption read, “down undaaaa in bikini bottom ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

When Dua isn’t busy serving looks, she blesses fans with weekly podcast episodes.

Dua Lipa’s podcast, At Your Service

Dua started her first-ever podcast while on the Future Nostalgia tour. Dua’s podcast, At Your Service, has shared everything from book recommendations to yoga tips and wellness advice.

Dua spoke with NPR about her latest venture and pushing herself to do the unthinkable.

Dua shared, “The podcast journey has been interesting, and it’s been something that I’ve been quite nervous about, but I’ve also made a pact with myself that I wanted to be outside of my comfort zone.”

She continued, “We’re all going through this very human experience, whether you’re in the public eye or not.”

As Dua continues to push herself in every way, fans can’t wait to see what she will do next.