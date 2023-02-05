Dua Lipa shared wisdom with the adage, “eat pasta, run faster,” as the pop star chowed down on carbs before a night on the town.

The Future Nostalgia singer treated her 87.7 million Instagram followers to one of the jam-packed carousels she has become known for over the years.

Dua’s post featured a few things she has shown love for, including fine dining and fashion.

The songstress also shared a look at an infrared beauty treatment and a four-legged friend.

Dua looked marvelous while surrounded by friends for the eventful evening.

The IG caption read, “Eat pasta run fastaaaa.”

Dua Lipa shows pasta love during a night out

The carousel started with Dua pursing her lips and wearing sunglasses at night. She wore a red leather jacket and a matching manicure over a white and black ensemble.

The second photo showed Dua smiling with an icy beverage in hand. The singer sat at a green leather booth, wearing a brown leather halter top with zippers on each side and a lace-up front, showing quite a bit of skin. Dua paired the top with high-waisted black Versace pants with the brand name in white stitching near the pocket.

Dua’s hair was in a fabulous updo, with her hair parted to the side and bangs tucked behind her ear.

A swipe right revealed Dua in selfie mode getting an infrared treatment.

Another picture featured Dua snapping her reflection wearing the same brown leather top from earlier, with a black leather jacket. The foodie captured a tasty pasta dish, drenched in olive oil with a seafood medley including clams and octopus.

Other images showed Dua’s friends and random adventures from a night on the town.

While Dua has a thing for pasta, it isn’t her weight loss secret. The songstress stays toned thanks to regular exercise and eating well.

Dua Lipa’s exercise favorites

Dua talked about her exercise favorites in a 2018 interview with Viva.

She explained, “I try and work out as much as I can. It’s such a busy lifestyle I feel like I need to try and do something for myself every day. I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day.”

Dua revealed that she enjoyed getting her workout done in the morning because it energized her for the rest of the day.

The New Rules singer reiterated her claims in a Refinery29 interview: “Getting physical really starts my day off right. I also love to do yoga, Pilates, or strength training.”

Fans of Dua know that she has been passionate about yoga as a form of exercise and meditation. Dua mastered a headstand and has treated fans to a lot of yoga content as she improved her practice.