Dua Lipa in leather birthday dress is on fire

Dua Lipa is perfection in a skintight birthday dress from “the vault.” Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa slipped out of a bikini and into a birthday dress as the Future Nostalgia songstress continued her mini vacation and birthday celebrations.

The celebrations came after she performed in Kosovo for the Sunny Hill Festival and then traveled to neighboring Albania for a little family fun.

She took a group of fashionable friends to a Spanish island to help commemorate the anniversary of her birth.

Dua works hard and parties harder, so it’s no surprise that the Levitating singer chose party central Ibiza for her 27th birthday. She posed outside amid green grass and tropical trees, with blue and sunny skies also present.

Dua’s latest outfit featured a leather dress in pink, purple, and black with a halterneck. The gown fit like a glove as Dua posed on the lawn for a series of pictures.

Dua’s long brown locks fell past her waist as her signature tresses appeared to be quickly growing. The bare-faced beauty wore minimal makeup, another signature look for the singer.

Dua kept the jewelry to a minimum, with multiple rings on her fingers but nothing else.

Her caption read, “pulled this dress out my vault for birthday dinner.”

Dua shared the photos with her 86 million Instagram followers and received over a million likes to celebrate her birthday. She also received a second cake which she accepted with a smile and a wink.

Dua, along with her friends Sarah Lysander, Frances Phillips, and sister Rina Lipa, partied the night away at Circoloco.

Get Dua Lipa’s style and birthday dress

Whether she is on stage or at the club, Dua pulls out all the stops. Her Future Nostalgia tour sees her rocking Dior, Thierry Mugler, and Balenciaga, with custom ensembles a staple of the show.

Dua’s birthday was no exception and she continued to pull out all the stops.

Dua joked that she brought her birthday dress out of the vault, but the multi-colored leather Thierry Mugler dress was straight out of the 80s.

The skintight leather dress featured covered in a pink, purple, and black flame motif.

Dua paired the dress with Balenciaga Le Cagole boots, a staple from her wardrobe. She also wore the Balenciaga boots in a sheer Thierry Mugler dress, sported later in the evening.

Dua Lipa drops new YSL Libre campaign

In other Dua fashion news, she just dropped a new ad for Yves Saint Laurent Libre, the androgynous fragrance she has fronted since its conception.

YSL Beauté released a press statement about Dua representing the line and said, “She is pop music’s bold new voice. She is a dreamer and a doer. She is a cultural definer. She is a fashion icon.”

The advertisement featured Dua singing a George Michael classic called Freedom.

She posed with a CGI eagle on top of a lighthouse, before strutting away from a volcano in a symbolic act.