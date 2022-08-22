Dua Lipa wore a gold, bejeweled bikini for birthday celebrations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa has been celebrating her 27th birthday in Albania with family and friends, and she has clearly been enjoying her youth in style.

The Levitating singer wore a black string bikini bedazzled with gold jewels that emphasized her incredibly bronzed body as she gave the camera a kiss face.

Her dark tresses were pulled back into a stylish ponytail and she wore earrings with multiple gold hoops. Dua’s makeup was minimal, but she made sure to emphasize her eyelashes with a bit of mascara and added some highlight to her cheekbones.

Dua posted pictures from her birthday party to her Instagram Stories, in which her thin frame could be seen with a red miniskirt on top.

She had a huge grin on her face as she lifted her arm to show off several bouquets of roses she received as her friends sat chatting in the background. The area was decorated with a “Party” balloon display, and her loved ones all had wet hair as if they were enjoying an insanely fun pool party.

The singer made sure to tag all her friends, with a few seen raising their drinks in a toast to the camera.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa has been celebrating her birthday for a couple of days now

Dua has been celebrating her birthday in style, posting several pictures of herself in a jewel-encrusted bikini that barely covered her chest, paired with a denim, white maxi skirt.

She accessorized with a daring pair of white, platform heels. She later exchanged the skirt and heels for a more comfortable pair of white shorts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

She captioned the Instagram carousel, “🐚🫧 birthday week 🤍,” and received over 2 million likes, including from models Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk.

The next day, she shared a picture of herself in a skimpy denim bikini with a matching denim skirt as she lounged about on a wall in front of olive trees. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a chic ponytail and she wore daring orange sunglasses.

She thanked her 85.9 million Instagram followers for their well wishes, writing, “🦋 27 feels like heaven 🧿 thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!,” and the photos received over 1 million likes, including another from Emily Ratajkowski.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua has been spending time in Albania while on break from her Future Nostalgia tour

Dua has been enjoying a break from her Future Nostalgia tour, spending time with her family in Albania.

After leaving at the start of the war, her parents had her in London in 1995. The family moved back when she was 11, and she claimed she found somewhere she “belonged.”

She told Vanity Fair, “It was really exciting for me to get to go to a place where also I felt, in some way, I would be more normal.”