Dua Lipa in cheeky thong bikini sends temperatures soaring

Dua Lipa poses in a bikini her mother’s native Albania as she gears up to celebrate her birthday. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa kicked off her birthday weekend in style, wearing a cheeky bikini.

Although she doesn’t turn 27 until Monday, the chart-topping songstress likely began a bit early.

The Future Nostalgia singer posed in picturesque Albania, where she has vacationed since she began a break from her Future Nostalgia tour.

The latest shots saw the Levitating singer wearing a sheer green spaghetti strap dress and a cheeky thong bikini.

The caption read, “36°C” a reference to the temperature outside. In Fahrenheit, the caption equaled 96.8 degrees as much of the world was in a heat wave. But the Albanian weather wasn’t the only thing making people sweat.

The Honorary Ambassador to Kosovo rocked a sheer lime green dress paired with a purple cardigan as she posed on stairs surrounded by rocks; she carried a stylish green woven handbag.

Dua Lipa rocks tiny black bikini in Albania

Dua sported her dark tresses in a clip before letting them hang loose in the next shot.

Next, the natural beauty showed off her bronzed body in a tiny black bikini. The bare-faced songstress let her long, dark locks cascade down her chest in a gorgeous display of vitality.

Dua posed on a dock and pushed her shoulders forward while revealing her abs, likely the work of core exercises, including headstands.

In another picture, Dua and her bestie, Sarah Sander, wore black thong bikinis as they posed poolside overlooking a body of water. The ladies kicked up their legs behind them as they mirrored one another and added symmetry to the aesthetically pleasing picture.

Dua posed with her family members, including her brother, Gjin, and her sister, Rina. Dua also shared a colorful spaghetti dress ensemble which she paired with a pink bucket hat and colored shades.

Dua Lipa talks Future Nostalgia reaction

Dua’s album, Future Nostalgia was released in March 2020 at the beginning of a global pandemic.

Because of the poor timing, her Future Nostalgia tour was postponed twice before it finally began in February. And while Dua is on a multi-week break from the show, she returns to the stage next month in Brazil.

Dua covered Vogue this summer and said, “I didn’t get to see people’s reaction to the album in real life.”

She continued, “So being on tour and seeing the crowds is like, Oh, it was a really big album. I get so excited seeing people coming together as a collective.”

Dua heads to São Paulo on September 8th to resume the Future Nostalgia tour. But first comes Dua’s birthday, which she celebrates on August 22. In true Dua fashion, fans can expect fabulous clothing and beautiful pictures.