Dua Lipa in cheeky couture bodysuit puts on a show

Dua Lipa hits Argentina to perform for two sold-out shows, and she debuts a cheeky new look. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is putting on a show as she reveals some skin in a killer performance during two sold-out Buenos Aires concerts for the Future Nostalgia tour.

The Future Nostalgia singer posted on her Instagram, where she is one of the top 50 highest-followed users with 86.7 million followers and counting.

A quick trip to Dua’s page shows that she posts from every city she visits, sharing fashion, food, and fan photos, much to the delight of her followers.

Her stop in Argentina was no exception as she posted architecture shots from the scenic city, food photos, and of course, pictures from her concert.

The carousel has 11 new photos for viewing pleasure, including new twists on Dua’s famous Balenciaga bodysuit and a cutout minidress by The Attico. It also looks like she updated her epic Thierry Mugler ensemble, which was custom-made, featuring more than 100,000 crystals hand-sewn.

The photos, taken by Dua’s photographer Elizabeth Miranda, are sure to captivate fashionistas, as Dua keeps securing custom couture looks from top designers.

Dua Lipa dazzles in Buenos Aires with cheeky look and fashion firsts

Dua debuted a green bodysuit by Balenciaga, showing the outfit from behind. She has yet to offer a full view of the look, but the latest addition to Dua’s collection is exciting for fans.

When Dua began her tour in February, she blessed fans with a neon yellow bodysuit by Balenciaga.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The outfit featured opera gloves, built-in boots, and a corset-like bodice, all in a bright yellow color.

Next, she surprised fans in April as she started the European leg of her tour with the same ensemble in pink.

Her latest green version is equally fabulous as the pop star shows she can rock any color.

Dua’s caption read, “Verified Buenos Aires night 1 & 2 🇦🇷🌹 shot by @elizabethmiiiranda.”

It also looks like she offered a new version of the Thierry Mugler bodysuit that made headlines because of its gorgeous appearance and intricate designs. The pictures are blurry, but it appears she has the outfit with gold and black rather than black and sheer.

Dua Lipa’s Thierry Mugler bodysuit designed by Cad Wallader

Dua Lipa’s Thierry Mugler bodysuit was a dream, making headlines for its couture craftiness and aesthetic appeal.

Cad Wallader, the designer for Thierry Mugler, shared some information about the piece in the caption.

He wrote, “120,000 crystals for @dualipa ✨ @muglerofficial couture for The Future Nostalgia Tour, 2022 A huge thank you to @lorenzoposocco @nawalalalalal and to my amazing team @muglerofficial for nailing it 🖤.”

What will Dua’s fashion collection include next?