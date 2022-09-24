Dua Lipa in brown bralette says goodbye to Latin America

Dua Lipa is perfection in a brown bralette and other fashionable styles. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Hardworking singer Dua Lipa said goodbye to Mexico after a handful of performances in the south-of-the-border country.

Dua went out with a bang as she shared multiple pictures and videos of the food, sights, and fashion that she experienced while in Mexico.

The latest post, shared with her 87 million Instagram followers, featured ten parts, offering a lot of new content for fans to enjoy.

Dua was rewarded handsomely for the post, earning upwards of 1.9 million likes and counting. She also received more than 8k likes for the share.

Dua revisited an outfit shared earlier in the week when she visited an architectural feat by Luis Barragán and treated fans to other previously unseen looks.

As the singer heads north, she leaves behind memories captured through camera lenses from her time down south.

Dua Lipa slays in Mexico as she heads north

The first picture featured Dua in a tan-colored bralette, which she later wore to dance the night away with Simon Jacquemus in Mexico City. She paired the bralette with black slacks and a belt, letting her long dark locks cascade past her shoulders. Dua went into mirror selfie mode with her camera blocking her face.

Next, Dua showed the driving force behind her singing career as she posed with her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa. The trio smiled with superstar Dua in the center as they posed against a white wall. Dua rocked an orange ruffled halter top paired with matching pointy-toed heels. Dua wore the orange shirt with brown snakeskin jeans and a set of shades.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua offered another show-stopping look with a mirror-ball miniskirt featuring oversized circular sequins. She paired the flashy skirt with zebra peep-toe heels, a white halter top, and a black blazer. Dua posed against a yellow wall and extended her arms while she looked to the side and pursed her lips.

An endearing photo featured the songstress half-glammed with a fan t-shirt in her hand. Dua had winged eyeliner with glitter as she held a black shirt that read, “Dua Lipa is my girlfriend.”

Her caption read, “Loved every moment on tour this month ~ last show tonight in LatAm ~ Monterrey, Mexico! Vamonossssssss ⭐️.”

The food-lover, who always posts photos of local treats, shared a savory set of tacos from a private jet. She also posed with white bags featuring cows and ordered what looked like barbacoa tacos.

Dua Lipa’s diet and food choices

Fans of Dua Lipa are likely accustomed to her food photos as the singer appears to eat everything. However, Dua does have dietary restrictions, and she believes they help her skin.

She revealed in a Season 1 episode of At Your Service via The Mirror UK, “I drink a lot of water for my skin. I take vitamins, I take Omega 3.”

Dua continued, “I don’t eat after 6pm. I fast. I feel like with my skin it really helps. When I eat really late my body does not really work through and it takes too long to process food and it does not prepare anything else in my body.”

Dua’s tricks look like they are working because she looks terrific.