Dua Lipa in braless jumpsuit for bathtub surprise

Dua Lipa poses close up. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa knew exactly how to get fans hitting “like” last weekend. The GRAMMY winner opted for another of her massive gallery posts on Instagram, thrilling her 82 million+ followers with bathtub action and a caption to match.

Dua is currently in the U.K. for her Future Nostalgia tour. Clearly, the weekend brought a well-earned break.

Dua Lipa has weekend bathtub fun in jumpsuit

Going fun and glam with a girlfriend, the Prisoner hitmaker stunned while all dressed up in a peep-hole and braless black jumpsuit with a mid-length finish.

The British singer-songwriter opened in selfie mode as her pal hiked up a leg, already showing off her toned abs and trim waist as the jumpsuit boasted cute pale blue bows all down the front.

Upping the ante as she posed from a standalone white tub with a swipe right, Dua highlighted her insanely sculpted biceps and triceps, showing off a glittery pair of heeled sandals. Of course, she also threw her signature mirror selfie into the gallery.

Also included was a stunning snap of the PUMA partner posing at the edge of the bath as she once again flaunted her phenomenal figure.

“Bathtime stories,” Dua wrote as fans left her over 1.7 million likes in nine hours.

Dua Lipa has social media boundaries set up

Dua, known for candid posts and often ditching professional photographers on her Instagram, has nonetheless revealed that having a mass following isn’t necessarily as easy as it seems.

In 2021, the 26-year-old revealed that she doesn’t run her own social media, stating: “I would get anxiety. And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say.” Noting attitudes towards the start of her career, the pop star added: “I would go into interviews and people would say, ‘How do you deal with hate?’And I’m like, ‘Hate? I don’t get hate, what are you talking about?’” she says. “It was so early on that people didn’t even care to try and say something mean.”

Dua is not alone in having opened up about anxiety. Supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have done similar, with singer Selena Gomez going as far as distancing herself from Instagram to focus on her mental health. Dua is followed by stars including Rare singer Selena, actress Bella Thorne, and model Amelia Hamlin.