Dua Lipa in bra and tight spandex arches back for headstand splits

Dua Lipa showed off her lithe physique and impressive moves as she stretched her body out for a headstand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Dua Lipa gave fans a rare view of her flexibility skills as she showed off some impressive yoga moves while wearing tight spandex pants and a sports bra.

The London-born singing sensation, 26, gave her exercise routine a boost while slowly and methodically pulling off a perfect headstand split, proving the artist is likely in the best shape of her life.

Dua performed a perfect headstand split

Taking to her Instagram page to share the video clip of the entire routine from start to incredible finish, Dua could be seen looking lean, lithe, and super toned in body-hugging spandex leggings as her mid-riff shown through underneath her matching bra top.

Starting off the clip doing a plank, Dua then carefully arched her backside upwards into a downward-dog position before lifting her legs simultaneously to the sides while holding herself up by her arms and head.

The move, which culminated in a jaw-dropping upside-down, wide-legged split, may have given the singer a pretty good head rush, but she gave off no indication that she was struggling.

Dua held her split for a few seconds before bringing her legs together for a perfectly vertical headstand, dropping her legs back out into a split while finishing the series with a stunning perpendicular leg stretch before coming back down to stretch out her back.

Dua Lipa seems to enjoy showing off her body and her moves

While extremely impressive, Dua’s recent headstand splits were not the first time the star has displayed her ability to contort her body.

Back in May, Dua performed a similar move, putting on a show for her Instagram followers via her stories section as she rocked another headstand.

Giving a captioned shout-out to her trainer Annie Moves, Dua wore some sheer-looking spandex leggings and a leathery, ruched top while letting her loose hair spill around her head as she erected herself in a vertical, upside-down stance.

More recently, Dua was seen going braless while tromping around Sweden during her recent touring extravaganza to help promote her new album Future Nostalgia.

Dua donned a cute, vibrantly-hued baby doll top to spend some time among her fans and graced the stage for a smashing performance.

The singer will continue her European tour before hitting up the United States for some dates in July and ending her tour by going to Mexico, Canada, and finally New Zealand later in the year.