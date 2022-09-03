Dua Lipa in blue dress is ‘kissed by Spanish sun’

Dua Lipa is perfection in a skintight dress as she rocks a braless and plunging neckline look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa‘s summer of freedom continues with another stunning and daring look.

The latest look was bra-free due primarily to the plunging neckline, which reached her navel.

Dua opted for Christian Dior, including a light blue and green swimsuit and sarong combination. She also carried a black Christian Dior bag with a gold monogram.

She rocked layered necklaces with pendants that cascaded down her chest.

Dua sported multiple beaded bracelets in light colors and a wristwatch. She also wore numerous rings, which were visible when she struck a pose.

Dua’s skin was bronzed and glowing in the four photos posted to her 86.2 million Instagram followers.

The Levitating songstress, who just turned 27, has upped the fashion ante all summer long. The high-cut swimsuit and sarong showed Dua’s hip bones. Impressively, Dua didn’t have a tan line in sight.

The bare-faced beauty soaked up the sun in the latest share. She wore her long, dark tresses in a half-up hairstyle. Behind Dua were tall green trees, blue skies, and a pond.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her caption read, “kissed by the spanish sun.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour resumes next week

Hardworking Dua resumes her tour schedule next week with a performance in Sao Paolo.

The singer has been on a break for a few weeks to celebrate her birthday and enjoy what remains of the summer, following an impressive 72 tour dates in five months. Dua’s tour was postponed twice due to the global pandemic, so she made up for lost time with the 82-date-tour.

After hitting Brazil, Dua’s tour heads up north to Mexico and Delaware. Then, she has a few weeks off before wrapping up in Australia and New Zealand. During one of Dua’s eight scheduled Australian performances, Dua will do a special and intimate performance. The show will take place at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

The venue only hosts 2,500 people, a far cry from the 100k people she performed for at Lollapalooza last month.

Dua Lipa shows she has staying power

Dua spoke with told Vanity Fair about proving herself as a successful artist with staying power.

She explained, “You want to show that you’re here to stay and you want to show that it’s not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is.”

She said about her tour, “I just wanted to make sure that this time around, I was very much in control of the fact that I’m going to do the music, then I’m going to rehearse. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they’re all going to be amazing. I’m going to prove to people that I can do this and that I’m here to stay.”

And a quick look at Dua’s Instagram feed reveals that the shows have seemingly been amazing.