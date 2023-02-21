Dua Lipa showed fans that she could make anything look amazing, as the talented artist unveiled a paler-than-usual appearance thanks to a lot of time spent indoors.

The New Rules singer has been hard at work recording the highly-anticipated follow-up album to her sophomore effort, Future Nostalgia.

Since Dua’s last album came out in 2020, her latest music is likely overdue in the eyes of fans. As Dua toiled away in the studio, it meant a lot of time inside without the sun.

But in true Dua fashion, she allowed her lighter skin to work with a fabulous shoot as she channeled her inner vampire.

The talented singer shared a five-part carousel on her Instagram page, where she has amassed 87.7 million followers.

Dua’s followers rewarded her efforts with 1.9 million likes and countless comments of excitement.

Dua Lipa has a gorgeous shoot as she prepares for her third album

The first picture showed Dua gazing intensely at the camera with one hand on her lip. She stood by a yellow wall with a dark outfit, including a black blazer and a bandeau underneath. The singer had a thick belly chain around her middle, showing her toned abs.

The ambassador to Kosovo sported dark eyeliner and porcelain skin with a taupe lip.

In the second image, Dua featured her outfit from her lips to her hips. This picture allowed fans to see the stunning piece of jewelry that hung from her belly chain with a massive ruby, surrounded by diamonds in the shape of a flower.

Another shot saw Dua with dark tresses falling in her face as she posed. Dua’s skirt had a thigh-high slit, and she wore over-the-knee leather boots for a gorgeous vampire vibe.

The final picture zoomed on Dua’s accessories, with her stylish black and blue nails highlighting the jewelry around her hip. Overall, the carousel was another fashion win for Dua.

Dua’s caption read, “I gotta get out the studio more and see some sunlight,” and included a vampire emoji for good measure.

Although Dua may be neglecting her Vitamin D requirements, the pictures made it apparent that she hasn’t been skipping the gym.

The singer has been a longtime yoga enthusiast, executing impressive moves like a headstand in heels.

Dua Lipa’s workout secrets

Dua spoke with Viva about her healthy lifestyle, revealing she always managed to make time for exercise.

Even when on the road with a packed schedule, Dua integrates working out into her daily routine.

The singer said, “I try and work out as much as I can. It’s such a busy lifestyle I feel like I need to try and do something for myself every day. I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day.”

Dua continued, revealing her personal favorite exercises.

She added, “I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing, or spinning.”