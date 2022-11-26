Dua Lipa joins another musical legend, Mick Jagger, and thrills fans with a photo of the Rolling Stones frontman. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Dua Lipa is a music legend in the making, and since birds of a feather flock together, her recent meeting with Mick Jagger was a natural fit.

Just last week, Dua took the stage at Elton John’s Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium performance. She and Elton collaborated on the chart-topping smash Cold Heart, and the two recreated the musical moment for a crowd of adoring fans.

Apparently not satisfied with meeting one British rockstar, Dua had the chance to meet another knighted singer from across the pond.

The Potion singer treated her 87.4 million Instagram followers to a glimpse into her past week, which was legendary in every sense of the word.

Dua had the honor of meeting Mick Jagger, and she promptly shared pictures from the encounter.

The first photo showed a fashionable Dua sitting on a tan couch with a moto jacket featuring a vintage look and yellow and black coloring.

Dua Lipa meets Mick Jagger for exciting moment

Dua and Mick crossed their legs while they smiled from the sofa with audio equipment and cords to their rear.

Dua paired her leather jacket with semi-sheer tights and black snakeskin boots. Mick wore a short-sleeve collared shirt with blue patterns and a pop of color thanks to his matching socks.

The second shot featured two polaroids from the special moment sitting on an audioboard. The musicians smiled in both pictures while enjoying each other’s company.

Next, Dua showed her love for an adorable black kitten as it snuggled on her lap.

After a long day of meeting rockstars and loving on adorable kittens, Dua enjoyed a glass of white wine as the California sun descended beyond the horizon. The British songstress posed from a balcony with a picturesque sky transitioning from blue to orange and yellow, thanks to the illumination of the falling sun.

A swipe right showed Dua riding in the back of a car and playing with a butterfly filter. As Dua fans know, the butterfly has been an important symbol of transformation for the singer.

In fact, Dua used the winged creature as an emblem for her Flutur 2 PUMA drop.

Dua Lipa x PUMA deliver award-winning collab

Dua explained the relevance of the butterfly while promoting her PUMA partnership.

She told Harper’s Bazaar, “The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis, and new beginnings. I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me.”

Yesterday, Dua shared two sultry snaps for her PUMA collaboration, just in time for the holidays.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Dua’s creative efforts with co-designer Billy Walsh have earned the two an award which will be presented next week.

The 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, colloquially titled the Shoe Oscars, announced plans to honor Dua’s Flutur 2 x PUMA collaboration with an award.