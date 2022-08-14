Dua Lipa in bikini shows incredible six-pack abs

Dua Lipa is rocking multiple string bikinis and showing off her six pack as she enjoys a short break. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa wasted no time getting into her skimpiest bikini after going on a break from her 82-date Future Nostalgia tour.

Her last performance was for a sold-out crowd at the Sziget Festival with other names, including Arctic Monkeys and Kings of Leon.

With 72 dates under her belt in less than six months, the hardworking songstress has a well-deserved month off before she goes to South America to perform in São Paulo on September 8.

But for now, it is relaxation time.

Dua stripped down with friends while they enjoyed the sun and sand in bikinis.

Dua made sure to include photos of her fit, posting shots from the neck to her thighs so fans could admire her style.

Dua Lipa enjoys much deserved break in bikini

Dua covered her face as she lounged under the sun, soaking up the rays and getting her daily dose of Vitamin D.

The yoga-enthusiast showed off the benefits of her headstands and handstands, as her impeccable core strength gave her killer abs.

The food-loving London native also posted shots of her tasty eats, which has also become a habit for the New Rules singer.

She kept it simple in the caption writing, “caaaaaaalm.”

She shared the vacation-themed post with her 85.8 million followers and quickly received more than 1 million likes for her efforts.

Get Dua Lipa’s style

Dua Lipa’s tour style is unrivaled thanks to the help of stylist Lorenzo Posocco. But her street-style is also top tier and she often wears a handful of her favorite designers.

If you have the budget for it, you too can dress like Dua Lipa.

Dua rocked two stringy bikinis both of which showed her insane six-pack and lean legs.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

The blue and orange polka dot bikini was the Las Olas Top in blue and orange with small dots by Inamorata Woman.

Dua paired the bikini top with a Luneta bottom featuring orange and blue large dots, also by Inamorata Woman.

If Inamorata Woman looks familiar, that is because supermodel Emily Ratajkowski designs the swimwear line.

Posing with friends and in some solo shots, Dua sported another bikini by Inamorata Woman, including an Orpheus top in orange and mustard with small dots, and a Luneta bottom in orange and mustard with small dots.

The bikini tops and bottoms run at $75 each.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua took a signature mirror selfie, where she carried an oversized Prada Raffia tote bag in Celeste. Dua completed the look by another favorite designer, The Attico.

She rocked a Diana light blue shirt and Dean dark blue mini skirt–both by The Attico.