Dua Lipa in bikini enjoys weekend river sunbathe

Dua Lip close up. Pic credit:@dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa has been topping up her tan in a skimpy bikini as she enjoys the grassy banks of a river. The Grammy winner this weekend enjoyed some well-earned downtime amid her Future Nostalgia tour, and it was swimwear game strong as she uploaded the whole thing to Instagram.

Posting for her 83 million+ followers, the 26-year-old sizzled amid the nature setting, showing off her slender and toned body and going floral-print in her high-cut two-piece.

Dua Lipa wows with weekend bikini body

Lounging around on a luxurious-looking white towel, Dua went near-makeup-free as she chilled right at the river banks. The Levitating hitmaker stunned in her tiny microflora prints, going multicolored in pink, orange, green, and purple.

Dua drew attention to her flat stomach and toned abs, also showing off her peachy rear as she took in the weekend energy and wore only a discreet belly chain, ring, and earrings for accessories.

A swipe right confirmed the singer to be hanging with her girlfriends. It also offered a close-up of those super-tiny bikini bottoms, plus a goddess-like shot of Dua throwing back her head while seated at the river’s edge.

“Pre-show river dip,” a caption read.

Dua has been traveling across Europe for the recent leg of her tour. She’s updated her social media from Paris, France, Munich, Germany, plus Dutch city, Amsterdam.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua has also been opening up on her career. The London native, raised by Kosovo Albanian parents, spoke to NPR last month, outlining her early years in the music industry as she said:

“When I was living in Kosovo from the age of 11 to 15 I loved doing music, but I just felt like there was no way that I could really cut through all the noise without being in a place where everything was happening. I felt like I needed to be in London to make my dream a reality. That’s what I felt like I needed to do and where I needed to be.” Lipa is not alone in being a famous music face of Albanian descent: singer Rita Ora has the same heritage.

Dua Lipa opens up on parents fleeing former Yugoslavia

Speaking of her parents’ decision to leave Kosovo, Dua continued: “In ’92, they moved to Kosovo as the war in Bosnia was happening. My mom’s half Bosnian, so her mom was in Sarajevo at the time, but they moved to London as the situation started getting really difficult in ex-Yugoslavia. Something that people forget all the time is, people don’t really want to leave their country unless they really have to. It’s really out of necessity.”