Dua Lipa impresses in spandex with flexible yoga

Dua Lipa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa is showing off her jaw-dropping strength and flexibility with an upside-down yoga session. Stretching herself out gymnast-style this weekend, the Grammy winner posted her workout to her Instagram stories, with fans quickly reposting the footage.

Dua, currently on her UK Future Nostalgia tour, took a break from the glittery stage catsuits and got her spandex on for this stretch.

Dua Lipa shows off insanely strong yoga moves

The Prisoner hitmaker was filmed on a mat and indoors. Hiding her face, but not her muscly body, the British singer was seen resting her body weight on her forearms while slowly raising her backside for a long hamstring stretch.

It didn’t stop there, though. Dua was then seen raising both legs up into the air for a flawless yoga balance.

Showing off her toned figure while in tight black leggings, the Levitating singer also wore a banded and strappy matching sports bra, with the footage showcasing her sculpted shoulders and back.

“Doing the funky pincha,” the PUMA partner wrote.

Dua has opened up on her workout regimen, one that’s definitely a regular deal. “I’m still trying to see what my boundaries are and how far I can push myself and when I need to rest. It’s high-intensity interval training, but it’s so quick, it’s over before it’s even started!” she told Vogue of trying out HIIT. For Dua, though, variety is key. She told Urban List:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning. Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting. When you’re on a tour bus, every day and every place is different, so you never know what you’re going to find. That’s always one way to keep it interesting.”

Dua Lipa joins celeb yoga lovers

Dua joins fellow celebrity yoga lovers including singer Miley Cyrus and actress Jennifer Aniston. Pilates seems to be taking over Hollywood now, though. Celeb worshippers of the muscle-building exercise include model Hailey Bieber and reality star Kourtney Kardashian. As to working specific muscle areas, Dua also told Urban List: “I think different variations of crunches like bicycle crunches are good. Leg raises are also great unless my back hurts. Planks are good although almost certainly my least favorite!”

Dua is followed by over 82 million on Instagram.