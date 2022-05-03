Dua Lipa impresses in bathroom bikini showoff

Dua Lipa in a selfie. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa couldn’t resist sneaking a little bikini action into her latest gallery of photos. The 26-year-old singer, followed by over 82 million on the platform, updated with another of her signature sum-up photos over the weekend, and it was #swimwear.

Dua is currently in the news for the U.K. leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. Weekends are time off, though – or so it would seem.

Dua Lipa stuns in skimpy bikini

Posting a selfie from a field as a vehicle window showed her reflection, the British pop star opened fairly low-key.

Dua quickly upped the ante for anyone swiping right, though. The Levitating singer stunned fans while stripped down to a tiny criss-cross white bikini as she posed in a blue-tiled bathroom.

The abs were definitely on display as Dua snapped herself in the halterneck and stringy one-piece, with her hips and toned shoulders also visible.

The singer gazed into her phone with a neutral expression as she wore her hair swept up into a bun, with the post also including her jaw-dropping and upside-down yoga balance, something she made headlines for just days earlier. Here, Dua wore tight leggings and a sports bra as she slowly lifted both legs while resting on her forearms from a yoga mat.

“Weeeeekend!!” the caption read.

Dua is now Googled as much for her workout regimen as for her music. The star might fill her Instagram with pizza and olive oil ice cream, but it looks like she knows how to burn it off. “I’m still trying to see what my boundaries are and how far I can push myself and when I need to rest. It’s high-intensity interval training, but it’s so quick, it’s over before it’s even started!” she told Vogue.

Dua Lipa doubles down with both yoga and pilates

Listing a love of both yoga and Pilates as she spoke to The Urban List, Dua also states:

“I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing, or spinning. Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting. When you’re on a tour bus, every day and every place is different, so you never know what you’re going to find.” Fellow Pilates lovers include model Hailey Bieber and reality star Kourtney Kardashian. Yoga, meanwhile, is adored by singer Miley Cyrus and actress Jennifer Aniston.