Dua Lipa hikes up legs in skimpy spandex yoga

Dua Lipa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa is showing off her impressive yoga moves for a flexible weekend display. The 26-year-old singer has been making headlines for squeezing in yoga sessions amid her headline-making Future Nostalgia tour, and it looks like she’s back for more.

Posting to Instagram over Memorial Day Weekend, the Levitating hitmaker did a little of her own “Levitating,” showcasing an upside-down and outdoor stretch that likely thrilled her 83 million+ followers.

Dua Lipa stuns with flexible yoga stretch

The video showed Dua amid lawns and in sunlight as she worked her gym-honed body and showed life upside-down.

The PUMA partner, clad in high-waisted embellished black leggings and a T-back sports bra to match, opened on a pink yoga mat as she prepped her stretch, going from forward lean to full handstand in one smooth move.

Dua used outstretched arms to support her body weight, then raising both legs up in the air to deliver a gymnast-level handstand.

The meticulous move showed off Dua’s toned buns and sculpted back – once in the air, the singer maintained her balance as she stretched her legs out to the side.

“Yoginiiiiii,” the Brit wrote as fans left over 600,000 likes in an hour.

Dua joins the long list of dedicated celebrity yogis, not limited to Prisoner collaborator Miley Cyrus, The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger, plus sitcom star Jennifer Aniston. Turns out, Dua is into way more than just yoga, though.

Dua Lipa outlines favorite workouts to stay in shape

Speaking to The Urban List, Dua revealed: “I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning. Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting. When you’re on a tour bus, every day and every place is different, so you never know what you’re going to find. That’s always one way to keep it interesting.”

Of her nutrition mindset, the pizza lover continued: “I try and stay as healthy as possible whenever I can. I’m never one to stop myself having naughty treats, but I try and limit it to days when I’m not as busy, because if I do eat a donut it usually puts me in a food coma!”

Dua is currently in Portofino, Italy. The location has been receiving mass buzz this month after reality star Kourtney Kardashian chose it for her lavish wedding to drummer Travis Barker.