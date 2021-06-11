Dua Lipa has a ‘cowgirl moment’ as she poses in daisy dukes and knee-high boots for her latest Instagram post

Dua Lipa showed off her Western side as she gave fans some major Dukes of Hazard vibes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa showed off her cowgirl side in her latest Instagram photos, showing some skin and her toned physique.

The Don’t Start Now singer, 25, shared a series of shots as she gave the internet some major Western vibes.

Dua Lipa gives off some major Western and Daisy Duke vibes

Dua, who is no stranger to dazzling the internet with her stunning looks, wore knee-high cowboy boots complete with an intricate design running down the front and back and sporting a sizeable heel.

Light blue denim shorts reminiscent of the ones worn by Jessica Simpson in the 2005 Dukes of Hazard remake cropped off at the singer’s thighs, held in place at the top by a thick, black belt.

Her red-and-white gingham-patterned top, complete with a Miu Miu tag, gave the ensemble a blast of color as long sleeves ran down her arms and her torso exposed. A bright red bikini top peeked out from underneath the open top.

In one pic, the singer showed off some fun, funky nails, painted with a tie-dyed, swirled pattern in pastel blue, pink, purple, and yellow. Dua draped her hands across her jacket to show off her nails, with several gold, diamond, and blue gem rings adorning her fingers.

Dua also sported some wide, transparent yellow sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Her long, auburn hair was tied back in a top ponytail with the bottom layer cascading down her back.

Where did Dua Lipa come from and how did she get her musical start?

Dua Lipa was born in Kosovo to parents Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa. When Dua was just 15, she left her native Kosovo for a fresh start in London, where she finished out high school and began experimenting with singing and songwriting.

The Los Angeles Times interviewed the pop-star in March of this year and Dua opened up about that time in her life, sharing that it “was a great life,” with nightly partying and daily studio time.

Self-proclaiming her persistent streak, Dua said that she always strived to achieve success and get where she wanted to go in life.

The Best New Artist 2019 Grammy winner has certainly gained fame within the last few years, with her sophomore album Future Nostalgia garnering a massive following and scoring the title of Certified Gold in the United States.

Her hit single Don’t Start Now has amassed more than 2 billion streams on Spotify, and her recent DaBaby collaboration, the super invigorating and fun tune Levitating, has been streamed over 20 million times so far.

Prior to the pandemic, Dua was planning to tour in 2020 but, like many musical artists, was forced to postpone and slow down a little.

Dua spoke with Entertainment Weekly’s Gerrad Hall ahead of the 2021 Grammy’s, saying that being home allowed her to “take in” the success of Future Nostalgia and that the fans’ response to the album “meant so much” to her.

Though the singer currently has not shared any plans for a new album this year, fans are sure to keep her wave of success flowing as her hits are continued to be streamed.