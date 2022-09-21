Dua Lipa goes south of the border in braless black leather

Dua Lipa is gorgeous as she heads to Mexico and dresses the part. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa made it to Mexico and hit the ground running with looks that were stunning.

The New Rules songstress arrived in Mexico and promptly began sharing photos on her Instagram for her 86.9 million followers.

The latest photos featured Dua taking in the sights, sounds, and tastes of Mexico, something she does when she arrives in a new city.

Dua just completed tour dates in South America, where she performed for sold-out crowds in Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina.

She has a few dates in Mexico before heading to New Zealand and Australia to finish her tour in November.

If Dua’s latest pictures are any indication, the singer will take the saying ‘Viva La Mexico’ to a whole new level.

Dua Lipa debuts new ensemble in Mexico

The first photo featured Dua in a brown leather outfit.

Dua wore a vintage leather jacket with multiple silver zippers over a blue dress shirt featuring vertical stripes. She paired the leather jacket with matching brown pants, also featuring numerous zippers. Dua leaned on a wall as she marveled at the sight behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second picture showed Dua in a strapless black dress with dark sunglasses. The songstress went into selfie mode as she took her image in the back of a vehicle. Dua pouted her lips in the shot, wearing black leather with buttons and zippers.

Another photo featured Dua with two friends in the same black leather dress from earlier in the post. Dua embraced one friend and offered a duck face pose with lanterns and fans in the background of the authentic Mexican establishment. She had fun in the restaurant, playing with optical illusions and taking a photo of a photo with an amusing share.

Dua’s skin glowed as she struck a few poses backed by beautiful Mexico. She wore her long dark locks in a slick ponytail with multiple braids

Dua expanded her cultural knowledge with a trip to a museum, and she shared a photo of the famed artist Frida Kahlo.

Dua Lipa is a force of fashion

Vogue magazine announced that Dua would attend a Forces of Fashion summit on October 14.

The post featured a picture from Dua’s recent Vogue spread and a caption that revealed information about the summit.

The caption read in part, “Join @dualipa on October 14 for Vogue’s #ForcesofFashion summit. This year, the event returns as a virtual and in-person event in both New York and London, featuring Vogue editors from around the world as they speak with designers, influencers, industry executives, and stars—including Lipa—in a series of candid panels and discussions.”

Dua’s involvement in an upcoming fashion summit is no surprise, considering her excellent eye for trends.