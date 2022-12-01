Dua Lipa is a stunning beauty in a sheer dress with Elton John on the cover of Variety after a joint single and performance last week. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Elton John has achieved legend status, but Dua Lipa isn’t far behind, already topping Billboard’s yearly list of outstanding singers and selling out stadiums on the regular.

Dua joined her friend and collaborator, Elton John, on the cover of Variety magazine. The Variety magazine cover was for the Hitmakers of 2022, and naturally, Dua and Elton made the cut.

Dua and Elton teamed up for Cold Heart, a song that spent more than one year on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dua has been celebrating her duet efforts with Elton, including last month, when she joined him on stage for an incredible performance as part of Elton’s farewell tour. Elton performed three shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Dua appeared at the last event for a Cold Heart performance.

As Dua received acclaim, she shared a few pictures from the Variety spread, including the cover, on her Instagram for her 87.4 million followers.

Dua dazzled and Elton sparkled in the joyous images.

Dua looked fabulous as she arched her back and draped her arms around Sir Elton. Dua’s talented stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, created another fashion win for the songstress, who looked elegant and chic in all-black.

Dua served a gorgeous look in a black Saint Laurent gown with a thigh-high slit and strappy stilettos, also by the brand.

Dua’s dress had sheer material on the arms and waist, with solid fabric covering part of the bodice.

Dua’s long dark locks cascaded down her back as she struck a pose and looked fabulous.

The singer revealed in the Variety interview that Elton and his husband, David Furnish, shared the potential collaboration for Cold Heart when she was in Malibu. Dua explained, “I was in Malibu writing for my new album, and they sent it to me very early one morning.”

Soon after, Dua agreed to collaborate with Elton, and the rest was history.

Dua clearly has a lot going on, including her PUMA collaboration.

Dua Lipa and PUMA release Flutur 2

In July, Dua hosted a London-based event to celebrate her second drop with PUMA. The line, called Flutur 2, was inspired by 90s rave culture.

The line was well-received, and yesterday, the singer received a Shoe Oscar for her designing efforts, along with her designing partner, Billy Walsh.

From hit records to shoe designs, there is seemingly nothing that Dua can’t do.