Dua Lipa dazzles in a sheer look as she received an award at the 2022 Booker Prize festivities and met Queen Consort Camilla. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa announced high honors last night in her native England, and she shared content from the big night, including her greeting of Queen consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The fashionable songstress has been on a short break from the Future Nostalgia tour and has maintained a busy schedule during the performance hiatus.

During the past few weeks, Dua has visited New York, where she went on a date with Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah. More recently, she attended the Forces of Fashion summit held by Vogue, with an appearance in London.

Dua stayed across the pond and announced big honors last night. In true Dua style, she looked fashionable in the process. The Levitating singer rocked a few of her signature looks, including opera gloves and a braless dress.

Dua mixed elegance with a touch of seduction and created a gorgeous ensemble, thanks to the assistance of her talented stylist, Lorenzo Posocco.

Cameras flashed as Dua spoke during the 2022 Booker Prize Foundation ceremony in a black dress with a plunging neckline and an off-the-shoulder style.

Dua Lipa dazzles in a braless gown for Booker Prize Foundation

Dua shared part of her speech and the moment during which she and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles met.

She posted a five-part Instagram carousel featuring the memorable encounter, and a bit of fashion, for her 87.5 million Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first part of the post featured Dua as she stepped up to a podium and thanked the crowd. She discussed her passion for literature and explained the power of good writing, including the emotional states it could evoke.

The second photo featured a smiling Dua as she extended her arm to shake the hand of Queen Consort Camilla, with sheer opera gloves and black embroidery.

Dua’s dark locks were in a half-up, half-down style, and she wore classic makeup with a rosy cheek and lip tint.

In the accompanying caption, Dua sang the praises of the winner, Shehan Karunatilaka.

Dua Lipa gives award at Booker Prize Foundation

As Dua fans likely were aware, the dynamic singer has shared a love for books.

She explained in her caption, “Reading gives me so much joy, so it was an absolute honour to speak last night at the Booker Prize ceremony. Thank you to the Booker Prize Foundation for having me.”

She continued, “I loved all of the shortlisted books without exception but special congratulations to Shehan Karunatilaka for winning with his remarkable novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.”

Dua’s podcast, Service95, has a segment dedicated to literature, and she has never been shy about spreading her love for the written word.