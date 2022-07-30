Dua Lipa goes pantless in Chicago

Dua Lipa performs for a crowd in Chicago. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is traveling across the midwest and remaining fashionable along the way.

The Future Nostalgia singer returned to her 82-date world tour this week, with a show in Montreal and Toronto.

Dua chose to mix pleasure and play as she used her downtime to explore the Windy City. She shared footage of her fun times on social media for her 85.5 million followers.

The latest photo dump included fashion, friends, and family in different cities.

The first photo featured Dua and some friends as they posed with food and drink in hand. Dua wore a fur-rimmed hat, and the trio was all smiling in the blurry picture.

Dua stopped by the impressive Niagara Falls, where she and her little brother enjoyed the marvelous nature display.

Dua Lipa ditches pants as she tours the United States and Canada

Dua and her brother, Gjin Lipa, sported yellow raincoats to protect their fashionable clothing from the wild waters of Niagara Falls.

Next, Dua displayed her fashion prowess in a mirror selfie, where she revealed a hint of her thong underwear. Dua did one of her signature mirror selfies and showed off her camouflage ensemble with an oversized shirt and knee-high snakeskin boots.

Dua’s dark brown hair was naturally wavy as it fell past her shoulders as she stood on an oriental rug. The singer rocked multiple rings on her fingers and an intricate daisy-themed manicure.

Dua wrote in the caption, “still roaming…” a reference to her seemingly endless world tour which has four months left.

Dua Lipa fans injured after fireworks at Toronto show

Last Wednesday, Dua excitedly took Toronto and performed for her second date back on tour.

Dua brought her chart-topping hits to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

The performance was a success, but little did Dua know there was an incident in the crowd that resulted in injuries.

A Toronto news source revealed that three people received injuries after fireworks went off inside the packed arena. The fireworks were unauthorized and not a part of Dua’s Future Nostalgia show. The reports continued that Dua did not notice from the stage and thanked fans before she left.

Thankfully the three concertgoers received injuries described as minor.

It is onto the next for Dua, who returns to Chicago’s Lollapalooza, a three-day music festival.

Other headliners include Doja Cat, Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Lollapalooza concludes tomorrow at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.