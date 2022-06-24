Dua Lipa goes green in braless minidress

Dua Lipa performs in Cannes. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

After Dua Lipa channeled French chic in a black crop top and jeans, the singer rocked a super short neon green microdress while she worked the stage at a performance this week.

Dua has been on the European leg of her Future Nostalgia tour since late April. She took a break from her 82-tour-dates to go to Cannes, where she promoted Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and performed at a Spotify event.

The Potion songstress danced the night away in the South of France for a packed crowd at the Cannes Lions event. The night before Dua’s performance, rapper Kendrick Lamar killed it on stage. On Wednesday night, Post Malone and The Black Keys performed.

Dua posted evidence of her latest fashion win on Instagram for her 84.7 million followers.

Dua Lipa impresses in neon green minidress display

Dua Lipa impressed a crowd of sweaty fans during the 90-degree Fahrenheit heat at a concert where she performed. Dua wore a neon green minidress complete and paired it with dad sneakers and fishnet tights.

Her green micro-mini featured a short hem, a peek of cleavage with a keyhole cutout in the bodice and a halter neck.

The always stylish Dua shared photos from before and after the concert.

Dua arched her back against a mirror with her arms in the air and feet against her reflection. Dua’s dark locks were naturally wavy and fell past her shoulders.

Dua wrote in the caption, “@spotify show, Cannes, 21.06.2022,” with a green heart emoji.

Page Six reported from Cannes that Dua stepped on stage after 12:30 a.m Cannes time, and the venue was at capacity. In fact, some potential revelers were unable to get into the establishment.

The source shared, “The people who couldn’t get in were so upset. So many of them walked away in a huff. Seems like everybody desperately wanted to be at Dua.”

Fans unable to enter the concert will have to enjoy Dua’s Instagram photos instead, and given how great she looks, that is not the worst outcome.

Dua Lipa sued for sharing paparazzi photos of herself

Billboard reports that Dua Lipa is being sued for the second time in a year for posting paparazzi photos taken of her on her social media pages.

A paparazzi named Robert Barbera is suing Dua because she posted photos he took of her in July 2018.

Robert’s attorney, Craig Sanders, filed a complaint which read, in part, “Without permission or authorization from Plaintiff, Defendant volitionally selected, copied, stored and displayed each of Plaintiff’s copyright protected Photographs.”

Dua posted a photo where she wore a black sweater and the word “HEROES.” on her social media.

The hard-working, chart-topping singer likely has the coins to cough up money to the paparazzi should a judge rule in his favor.