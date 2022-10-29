Dua Lipa looks beautiful in natural makeup, full brows, and a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie_nelson

Dua Lipa is one of the most known pop stars of the moment because of her voice, gorgeous face, and innovative fashion style.

The British singer keeps surprising her fans with every new song she puts out and every single picture she posts.

She is now touring the world and killing every performance, but she is also taking this time to sightsee and eat some delicious ramen.

Dua posed in a Japanese restaurant wearing a yellow fishnet gown with long sleeves and a turtle neck. That is not something that you see every day.

On top of the dress, she appears to be wearing a lingerie-looking dress with white and red lace. This piece is from Burberry’s recent Spring Summer 2023 RTW collection.

Her dark hair was half up and accessorized with silver rings and a dark lip.

Dua Lipa wows in yellow Burberry dress

The singer has worn pieces of this brand before and they always look exceptional on her. She is also known for using a lot of Versace pieces, which is no surprise that she has such an amazing style.

Dua shared a couple more pictures of her time in Japan on her Instagram, which is not too far from reaching 90 million followers. She captioned this post, “spicy ramen n sweet plum wine.”

In another photo, she put on a more dangerous look, wearing a plunging black leather dress with one shoulder bare. The sleeves were long and fit a little oversized, and she decided to cover herself up with a pair of nude tights. She accessorized with gold earrings as well as necklaces, and her long hair was styled straight over her shoulder.

Dua Lipa talks about tour and her latest album

The 27-year-old released her second studio album Future Nostalgia when the world seemed to be ending.

Despite the situation the world was going through with COVID-19 she still manage to gain a lot of recognition from its incredible project which won her Grammys and has opened doors for her to work with big artists like Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, and Calvin Harris.

Now, she finally gets to perform those songs to her fans and she couldn’t be more excited about it.

The songwriter told NPR about this, “I’ve been dying to get out on the road, to finally perform these songs. When we finally got the chance to go out on the road in the U.S., there was this whole surge of excitement and adrenaline. It’s like, wow, we finally get to do this.”

If there is one thing Dua knows how to do, it is perform music, and her fans are so excited to see what comes after the Future Nostalgia era is over.