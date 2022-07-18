Dua Lipa goes busty, hosts scandalous rave for Puma

Dua Lipa enjoys a night on the town with friends. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa works hard and plays hard as the singer is currently on a short break from her 82-date Future Nostalgia tour, which kicked off in February. She hosted a mini-rave for Flutur 2, her collaboration with Puma.

Dua hosted the event after her jam-packed schedule with a performance at the Cannes Lion Festival and an appearance at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she walked for Balenciaga.

Somehow with all of those appearances, Dua took time to promote a brand deal with Puma. She shared some photos of her work with Puma and the celebrations afterward.

Dua’s fun looked like a night for the history books as she posed in a zipper-down sweatshirt and put on a busty display.

The Potion singer often opts to go braless, but she switched it up in a black sweatshirt with red lettering.

Dua posted celebratory photos on Instagram, which featured her friends in party mode.

The first photo featured Dua’s chest with a lacy bra peeking out from her Puma sweatshirt. She had a cocktail in hand and showed off her elaborate manicure, with different designs on each finger.

Dua posed in the car backseat for the second photo– the scene of many of her Instagram pictures. She closed one eye and stuck out her tongue with a smile as she prepared to go out.

The other photos featured Dua’s friends as they celebrated Puma with wine, spaghetti, and smiles. Dua hosted the mini-rave with well-known names, including British drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash, Campbell Addy, Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems, and her best friend, Sarah Sanders.

Dua Lipa collaborates with Puma

Dua Lipa celebrated her Puma collaboration, featuring the singer in bright pink hair and purple spandex.

The New Rules singer wrote in the caption, “Verified DUA X PUMA FLUTUR DROP 2 – OUT NOW – SHOT BY @jordan_hemingway 🦋.”

Dua described her use of the butterfly, which she featured in the caption. She said, “The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis, and new beginnings. I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me.”

Dua continued, “Now, going into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way.”

Dua’s latest drop with Puma is available now.