Dua Lipa goes buns out with cheeky dance

Dua Lipa goes buns out for a sultry performance in Canada. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa made a glorious return to the stage after two weeks away with a buns out performance in designer duds in front of thousands of fans.

After a few weeks off, where she promoted her Flutur 2 drop with Puma and walked the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, it was back to work for Dua.

She returned to the Future Nostalgia tour, an 82-date world tour with dates in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

Dua landed in Montreal and took in some sights, sounds, and tastes with her younger brother, Gjin Lipa.

After some exploring, it was time for the singer to make money doing what she does best– performing for the masses.

Dua wore the custom-crafted items that fans grew accustomed to on this tour.

Dua Lipa performs in Montreal in a skin-baring ensemble

That meant a custom Thierry Mugler bodysuit that showed off her perfect rear and thousands of Swarovski crystals. The cheeky bodysuit was hand-crafted for the pop star and featured matching opera gloves for extra drama.

She also took it to the early 2000s with a Dior Rasta ensemble from the archives as she channeled a naughty schoolgirl.

Dua rocked her body-baring Balenciaga bodysuit as she writhed across the floor and entertained fans.

She posted photos from her triumphant return to the Future Nostalgia tour on her social media page. Dua showed that she learned her lesson, after she was sued twice in the past year for sharing paparazzi photos of herself.

The singer tagged her photographer for the tour, Elizabeth Miranda, in the sultry shots.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour fashion choices

Thanks to her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, Dua’s tour doubles as a fashion show while the New Rules singer rocks designer labels created just for her. Lorenzo and Dua teamed up with Cad Wallader, the designer for Thierry Mugler. A team of experts hand-crafted Dua’s body-hugging catsuit, with 120,000 crystals, making the star sparkle onstage.

The two-tone ensemble allows Dua to perform her choreography and look good too.

Dua Lipa Toronto date under investigation after fireworks injury

After Dua performed in Montreal, she went to Toronto for another scheduled show.

The show went off without a hitch from Dua’s perspective, but there was an incident in the crowd which caused brief chaos.

Local reports revealed that three people suffered minor injuries fireworks went off at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

The fireworks were unauthorized, and Dua has yet to speak out about the incident, which left three concertgoers injured.

Next for Dua, she performs at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, a three-day music festival with other acts, including Doja Cat, Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly.