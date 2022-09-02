Dua Lipa goes braless with plunging pink neckline

Dua Lipa is braless in a pink dress as the Future Nostalgia songstress shows major skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa is pretty in pink in the latest photo featuring a lot of skin and even more fashion.

Dua recently turned 27, and she has been celebrating ever since.

Her latest shares featured her natural beauty and bronzed skin as she struck some poses.

Another photo featured Dua with her leg kicked in the air as she revealed epic blue heels.

Dua got on her hands and knees in another playful photo as she showed off her backless, sheer ensemble.

Dua rocked her long dark locks in a ponytail with multiple braids. The sheer pink dress was tailored to Dua’s body with a halterneck and ruched detailing around the plunging neckline. The ruched and floral attachments extended throughout the gorgeous ensemble.

Dua was bare-faced and beautiful as her tanned glow revealed she had gotten quite a bit of Vitamin D.

Her caption read, “just girly things… ✿｡✿.”

Dua Lipa wears white sheer dress to Jacquemus wedding

Never one to turn down a sheer dress, the Levitating singer rocked a white sheer dress to her friend, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ weekend nuptials to Marco Maestri on August 27.

She rocked a maxi dress with floral decorations and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with oversized earrings, strappy white heels, and a black Jacquemus purse.

She shared photos and videos from the big night and added heartwarming words to the newlyweds.

Her caption read, “Simon + Marco SUMMER OF LOVE celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, ceremony and obviously the mosttt FUN party (they just know how to do it) ~ grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu – je t’aime @simon_porte_jacquemus & @maestrimarco.”

Dua danced the night away with other guests as they celebrated the union of love.

Dua Lipa returns to Future Nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa has enjoyed a multi-week long break from the Future Nostalgia world tour, which kicked off in February at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Dua’s most recent performances were in her native Kosovo and neighboring Budapest. She took a short break, where she returned to Albania and then celebrated her birthday in Ibiza. The festivities were full of skin-baring, fashion-showing, and fun.

Next week, Dua returns to the stage with shows in Brazil. Then, she works her way to Mexico, before finishing in Delaware and enjoying another short break.

Dua’s tour concludes in November after performances in Australia and New Zealand.