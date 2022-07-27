Dua Lipa goes braless with brother in Montreal

Dua Lipa goes braless in Montreal as she returns to her tour. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa returned to the stage after three weeks off from her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua brought her “trusty sidekick,” a.k.a her brother, while she traveled the world, enjoyed tasty eats, and took in magnificent sights. Dua and Gjin Lipa took Canada by storm with some sightseeing, food, and fashion.

Now Dua is back in North America, with a few festival tour dates and a sold-out show in Montreal.

The brother-sister duo enjoyed lox and cream cheese in the park and an impromptu photoshoot because, with Dua Lipa, every day is a fashion show.

The two enjoyed mouth-watering sesame bagels with cream cheese and smoked salmon that looked divine.

Dua went braless as she typically does, in a halter top with green, white, purple, and brown swirls.

She paired the body-baring shirt with high-waisted jean shorts and a black belt. She wore colorful jewelry, including a silver necklace with green jewels and multiple rings.

The trendy celeb sported a funky manicure with each nail appearing different than the next. Big sister Dua did a signature mirror selfie with her little brother as he crossed his arms in head-to-toe dark sweats.

She wrote in the caption, “~ back on tour ~ with my trusty sidekickkk ~ Montreal see you tonight!!!!”

The New Rules singer has been in the middle of an 82-date world tour, which began in February at the FTX arena in Miami with the opening act, Megan Thee Stallion. Since then, she toured across the United States before returning to her native Europe, where she performed in England, Germany, France, Portugal, and Spain, to name a few.

Fans and followers of Dua Lipa know that the singer has been on the go constantly since her tour began five months ago. After performances in late June, Dua had a short break in performance dates.

Those familiar with Dua know that the hard-working pop star didn’t stop working–she exchanged tour dates for fashion shows, podcasts, and promotional parties.

Dua walked the Balenciaga show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with other well-known names like Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, and Nicole Kidman. She also played beer pong with Post Malone, after the two performed separately at the Cannes Lions Festival.

Finally, Dua hosted a mini-rave in London last week to celebrate Flutur 2, her second collaboration with Puma.

Next, fans can look forward to new content from Dua as she continues to tour the world.