Dua Lipa goes braless in white dress with ‘wife’

Dua Lipa enjoys Lisbon with friend. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa took time from her busy touring schedule to explore the sights, sounds, and eats of Lisbon, Portugal.

Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour took her to Portugal and Spain, where she performed her most popular hits to adoring throngs of fans. The singer recently celebrated show 60 of 82 as she embarks on a world tour that was postponed twice due to the pandemic.

She shared photos with her “wife” as they enjoyed Lisbon and documented their fun.

Dua Lipa explores Lisbon in a thigh-skimming dress

Dua Lipa shared the highlights from her stop in Portugal’s capital. She and her friend frolicked on the hilly streets of Lisbon and took photographs of the ornate mosaic tiling that Lisbon features.

Dua wore a thigh-skimming white dress with pink palm trees printed on the fabric. Dua went braless in the semi-sheer dress, which featured spaghetti straps and a tie near her thighs.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and appeared fresh-faced.

Dua posted a view from the neck down, which is typical for the fashionable songstress as she gave fans a closer look at her fit. She also shared a mirror selfie and posed while peering at her reflection in a gold-framed mirror.

Dua and her friend, Olive Uniacke, posed in the streets near some stairs, which Lisbon has many. Olive wore a curve-hugging black dress with sneakers, and Dua paired her mini-dress with cowboy boots.

She wrote in the caption, “exploring LISBOA w my wife @oliveuniacke ~ thank you @anamourafado for this beautiful experience ~.”

Dua also shared a photo of mouth-watering Portuguese egg pastries ready to eat.

Dua Lipa is a religious face-washer

Dua gave Refinery29 some insight about her daily routine and the steps she incorporated to keep her feeling as good as possible.

The Potion singer revealed she was religious in washing her face each night, which may contribute to her glowing skin.

She shared, “9 p.m. — Once everyone leaves, it’s time for a little self-care. I am religious about washing my face and doing my nighttime skincare routine every evening. Even when it’s a rehearsal day, and I’m not wearing makeup, it is so important to wash the day off. I also use this time to check in with myself and practice gratitude. The past year has been one for the history books, and I’m just so lucky to have fans who have been so supportive of me from the beginning.”

Next, Dua will hit festival season with appearances at festivals worldwide before returning to her Future Nostalgia world tour.