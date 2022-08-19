Dua Lipa goes braless in tiny black dress made of pants

Dua Lipa in a little black dress enjoys an Albanian vacation before her birthday. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa continued her streak of fashion domination as the trendy songstress had an impromptu photoshoot in picturesque Albania.

The Levitating singer had just come from adjacent Kosovo, where she headlines the Sunny Hill Festival. The festival, started by her father Dukagjin Lipa, brings awareness to the region, which is near and dear to his family’s heart.

Also dear to Dua’s heart is the neighboring Albania, where she traveled following the festival.

Dua has enjoyed her trip to her motherland and shared pictures to prove it.

The latest photo saw Dua posing poolside with mountains and natural waters behind her.

Dua went bare-faced as her natural beauty glowed. The singer wore a sleek and chic ponytail with a center part. Her ponytail fell past her chest on the shoulder opposite her designer handbag.

Dua shared the photo with her 85.9 million followers, many of whom liked and commented words of well wishes.

Dua’s caption was informative and said, “Albanian girl in Albania.”

Get Dua Lipa’s look: Here is what she wore

Dua rocked a pair of pants made into a dress. If you look closely, you can see that the bodice featured a button and zipper where the pants would close. She wore spaghetti straps using the waistband where a belt could fit perfectly. The innovative minidress used pant pockets, serving as a bustier on the bodice.

The gorgeous Coperni piece featured black satin and fit Dua like a glove.

Dua carried a sparkly bag by Paco Rabanne, appropriately called the Iconic 1969 purse. The bag, featuring 367 medallions, is made of brass and is a reissue of a staple bag from House Paco Rabanne, released in 1969.

The singer was noticeably tan as she prepared for her upcoming birthday.

Dua Lipa’s birthday, Future Nostalgia tour resuming

Dua has a few weeks off from the Future Nostalgia tour following a performance at the Sziget Festival in Budapest.

Luckily for Dua, her birthday falls during her multi-week-long break, so she may celebrate wherever she likes. Dua’s 27th birthday is Monday, August 22, meaning her festivities could begin this weekend.

After her short break, Dua will head to São Paulo on September 8 to resume the tour with her 73rd show since February. The songstress will snake across South America before hitting Mexico, Delaware, and then another month-long break of touring.

The Future Nostalgia tour wraps up in November with dates in Australia and New Zealand.