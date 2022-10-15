Dua Lipa dazzled at a recent Vogue event. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa looked gorgeous as a lady in black during a recent appearance at a fashion event.

The Future Nostalgia songstress was on hand for the Vogue Forces of Fashion event, and she dressed the part in a fabulous black jumpsuit.

The Forces of Fashion gathering celebrated innovators in the fashion world, and naturally, Dua made the cut.

Dua shared the look with her 87.5 million Instagram followers, many of whom have likely grown accustomed to Dua’s fashionable posts.

The latest featured a short clip and a few selfies as the singer showcased her fabulous style and captivating good looks.

Dua has been on a break from her Future Nostalgia tour, which began last February.

However, the hardworking singer hasn’t stopped hustling, and Dua’s latest appearance was a testament to her work ethic.

Dua Lipa dazzles in braless black for Vogue

Dua began with a profile view as her long locks cascaded down her side, and she posed with her mouth ajar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua added her twist to the chic ensemble opting to go braless in the beautiful number. She wore sheer opera gloves, another staple in her wardrobe, particularly during performances.

The fashionable garment featured a circular cutout that was also sheer and matched her gloves.

She rocked a side part with soft waves adding to the glamorous vibe of the look.

The final part of the post showed Dua as she sat on a red chair with Edward Enninful. The duo told how the tale of how they first met as Dua smiled with the British Vogue editor-in-chief.

Dua told a crowd of captivated viewers that she and Edward met at a gym where she was taking boxing lessons.

Dua paired the ensemble with patent leather Christian Louboutin shoes as she managed to match her outfit and the brightly-colored chair.

The singer looked sophisticated and relaxed as she sat with one arm resting on the chair and used the other to gesture.

Her caption read, “Vogue Forces Of Fashion – in conversation with my dear friend @edward_enninful 🖤 thank you for having me @britishvogue x.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour ends soon

Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour began at the beginning of the year after two delays from the global pandemic.

Dua made up for lost time with a jam-packed schedule featuring dates on multiple continents. The tour comes to an end next month, however.

Dua’s scheduled performances include dates across Australia and New Zealand.

The food-loving singer, who loves posting the sights and sounds of her trips, will have a lot of material to choose from, Down Under.