Dua Lipa goes braless in skimpy silk dress for Colombia

Dua Lipa stuns in a chocolate-colored dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Dua Lipa took her fashion sense to Colombia, where she shared another jaw-dropping set of photos on social media.

The singer was in Bogota for the latest stop on her Future Nostalgia tour, but she didn’t just stay in her hotel. She explored the city and met fans. Dua went out on the town, something she makes a point of doing in each new city.

Bogota was no exception as Dua debuted a chocolate-colored silk dress that custom fit her toned physique.

She shared photos of her latest fashion win on her Instagram, with 86.8 million followers.

The latest carousel of pictures earned the singer 1.7 million likes and counting.

Dua looked delightful in the brown dress, and she worked her angles to serve looks.

Dua Lipa in brown cutout dress hits Bogota

Dua’s cocktail dress featured an asymmetrical hem, a thigh-skimming dress front, and a slight train in the back.

The garment featured a spaghetti strap halterneck, appearing mostly backless with just a tie keeping it in place. Dua paired the braless dress with sheer tights and open-toed heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua also premiered a new, fire-red manicure, which coincidentally matched the bright red wall she used for an impromptu photo shoot background.

Another part of the post featured some tasty-looking specialty shots shared with friends.

The multi-lingual songstress posted a Spanish caption, “Estamos listos Bogota!!! Felices de estar aca con ustedes! Nos vemos a la noche! 🇨🇴❤️🇨🇴❤️🇨🇴❤️.” The caption translates to: “We are ready Bogota!!! We are happy to be here with you! See you tonight!”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia world tour continues

The Future Nostalgia songstress just departed Buenos Aires, where she had two consecutive sold-out appearances. Then, she headed to Chile before making her way to Bogota.

Dua began the tour in February, and it concludes in November. One of the reasons that the tour lasts so long and has so many dates is that it was postponed twice due to the global pandemic.

Dua told Vogue, “I didn’t get to see people’s reaction to the album in real life. So being on tour and seeing the crowds is like, Oh, it was a really big album. I get so excited seeing people coming together as a collective.”

The spiritual songstress continued, “I’m trying to bring people together with music, trying to bring light, you know? There’s a cosmic element to sharing songs that make people feel seen or understood.”