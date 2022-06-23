Dua Lipa goes braless in open back crop top and jeans

Dua Lipa is perfection in a crop top and jeans. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa channeled French chic in her latest photos, which featured her in a black crop top and jeans. Dua showed off her toned back and numerous tattoos in a nearly-backless ensemble.

The Potion songstress was in Cannes, France, where she represented Yves Saint Laurent beauty, the French line whose perfume she fronts.

The singer has been on an intense 82-date tour which began in February at FTX Arena in Miami. Dua started the European leg of the tour, at the end of April and has been nonstop with dates in her native United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and France.

Dua also performed in Cannes for well-known names, including Bravo’s Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley– all of whom were in town for Bravo events.

Dua Lipa is effortlessly chic in a black crop top and jeans

Dua Lipa posed in Cannes, France, in a short clip where she threw back her head and let her long, raven locks flow. She wore high-waisted light blue jeans and a silk black crop top that was nearly backless and with an open design.

The sun-kissed Dua’s face as she grabbed the railing in front of her and looked back at the camera. She overlooked the French terrain in front of her, which featured lush greenery.

She wrote in the caption, “press day with @yslbeauty in Cannes.”

The second photo featured a signature pose for the singer– she posed in a mirror selfie with her phone blocking part of her face but flaunting her outfit. Dua looked chic in a fitted black blazer and silk top underneath.

She wore smokey eye makeup and rocked gold jewelry on her fingers and wrist.

Dua shared the latest fashionable photos with her 84.7 million Instagram followers.

Dua Lipa is the face of YSL Libre perfume

Dua was first selected by Yves Saint Laurent in 2019, to represent the new perfume Libre. The fragrance, according to Vogue, stops just short of being unisex, with masculine undertones. YSL Libre features hints of herbaceous lavender and earthy oakmoss, and the trendy Dua was just the person to symbolize the fragrance.

As for Dua, she truly believes in the fragrance she represents. Dua told Fashion of the fragrance, “When I smelled it for the first time, it was still when everyone was figuring out what the fragrance was going to be. I smelled four different kinds, and I smelled one and was like, ‘This is my favorite!’”

Not only did Dua get to try out the perfume first, but her favorite variation was also the one YSL chose as a final product. She continued, “[It] ended up being the final scent. I’m super grateful to the team for making me feel like a core part of the decision-making. I really feel like we did this together. It’s super-exciting, and I’m so proud of it.”

Finally, Dua shared that YSL’s message was in alignment with her fashion- philosophy. She explained, “Yves Saint Laurent really made that big step in fashion to allow women to wear whatever they want and not feel like they have to be boxed in.”

Dua performs in Oslo on Sunday and then has a month off from her Future Nostalgia tour.