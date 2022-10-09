The queen of braless fashion served up another win in a stunning braless denim dress. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa defended her title as the queen of braless fashion as she went out with friends in a braless denim dress and documented the experience.

Dua posted on her Instagram Stories for fans who may be missing the songstress.

She is on her second break in as many months from the Future Nostalgia tour.

Last month, Dua concluded a well-deserved break and celebrated her 27th birthday.

Once she finished, photographers caught her on a date with recently-departed Comedy Central star Trevor Noah, and the two even shared a kiss.

But Dua had other things on her plate, including attending the inaugural Albie Awards held by the Clooney Foundation For Justice. She also presented an award at the show for humanitarian efforts.

After one week in the Big Apple, Dua returned home to her native England, where she shared the recent shots.

Dua Lipa goes braless in denim dress

The fun-loving singer appeared to have a great time, serving new looks and making trends.

She posed inside a booth with a red lampshade and wine glasses in the background.

Dua wore a denim dress with a plunging neckline that cinched the waist but flared out at her hips. There was a light wash on each side of her obliques and a swirl pattern. The natural beauty appeared bare-faced, with her long dark locks cascading behind her.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

As Dua spends time with friends, she has a little less than one month before she must head down under to complete her tour.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour 2022

Dua has been touring for some time now. She started her tour in February with a sold-out performance at the FTX Arena in Miami with opener Megan Thee Stallion.

The New Rules singer performed from the United States coast-to-coast through April, sharing memories along the way.

She returned to her native England in April and performed two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London.

Dua crossed up-and-down Europe, hitting Southern Europe, Western Europe, and Scandinavia before returning to her motherland in Kosovo, where she took her first break.

After her time off, Dua performed in South America, with dates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.

Dua shared food and fashion photos from Mexico and attended the Firefly Festival in Delaware before starting her second break.

Dua will attend a Vogue fashion summit, Forces of Fashion, before completing the Future Nostalgia tour next month in Australia and New Zealand.