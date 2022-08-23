Dua Lipa goes braless in barely-there sheer dress

Dua Lipa in sheer Thierry Mugler dress for birthday. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa sent temperatures soaring in a see-through ensemble that she wore to celebrate her 27th birthday.

Dua has been going hard for her birthday celebrations, and rightfully so, after touring for nearly five months nonstop. Dua’s festivities began last week in Albania, where she has a rich history. Her birthday was Monday, but the singer has extended the celebrations, making it a multi-day affair.

The singer’s Instagram Stories revealed she went out for a night on the town to celebrate her birthday with family members and besties at her side. In typical Dua fashion, the night was full of dancing, laughing, and posing.

Dua wore a sheer, sleeveless dress with carefully placed shapes covering her chest. The outfit left little to the imagination, which was fine for the Levitating songstress who practices yoga daily.

The share quickly netted Dua 1 million Instagram likes in two short hours.

The dress first appeared on runways as part of Cad Wallader’s designs for the Mugler Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. Fashion fans may recognize the Thierry Mugler piece because Bella Hadid modeled it in an advertisement for the designer.

Dua Lipa stuns in sheer dress by Mugler

The birthday girl was feeling herself as she hit her angles for the impromptu photoshoot.

She wore knee-high leather boots by Balenciaga, a staple in her collection.

Dua’s dark brown locks cascaded down her back, and she sported natural makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The caption read, “vamosss a la fiestaaaa,” which translates to lets go to the party.

Dua’s choice to wear a designer garment previously sported by Bella Hadid reminded fans of the connection the two share.

Bella and Dua grew close over the years because Dua dated Bella’s little brother, Anwar Hadid. Dua and Anwar began dating after she slid into his DMs two years ago.

Dua and Anwar broke up in December, right before Dua’s Future Nostalgia world tour, and the songstress expressed excitement about single life.

Dua covered Vogue and told the fashion magazine about her plans to enjoy solo life.

Dua shared, “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”

She took herself on a dinner date, which she explained sparked some criticism online.

She shared, “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.”

27 promises to be a successful year for the chart-topping singer, who is just getting started.