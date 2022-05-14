Dua Lipa goes braless in a barely-there dress

Dua Lipa goes braless. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, but she never stops showing off her latest fit. Dua blessed fans with some sexy photos where she wore a cleavage-baring dress and no bra. Dua joins the braless trend that Kendall Jenner has also embraced.

The songstress, who just graced the cover of Vogue June/July, has had an exciting year. She began her long-awaited world tour, started her podcast, and became single.

Dua continues to make headlines on tour for her impressive headstand in heels and custom-couture tour looks.

Dua Lipa poses braless in a plunging dress

Dua Lipa shared a series of photos where she enjoyed local eateries and drinks and posted her outfits.

Dua wore a sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline. She elevated the look by going braless and offering fans a show. She took a mirror selfie in a hotel room on the road to capture the look. Her long dress featured a prominently placed white flower on the front of the dress.

Later, Dua took it to the streets, where she posted a street-style picture in a crop top, loose jeans, and black sneakers.

The cheeky singer wrote in the caption, “making the most of it.”

In true Dua fashion, she photographed the delicious eats she had the pleasure of tasting. She completed her meal with wine pictures to wash down the delicacies she consumed.

Dua is currently in Germany, where she had a great time in Berlin and documented her short stay.

Next week, Dua heads to Amsterdam and Switzerland, and her pictures promise to be insane.

Dua Lipa does a headstand in heels and a crop top

Dua Lipa continues to impress fans with her multitude of skills. During an appearance on Vogue’s 73 Questions, the interviewer asked Dua what the most challenging pose she learned in yoga was.

Dua answered that the Crow pose, followed by a headstand, was the most difficult yoga pose she has learned so far. Both poses take an incredible upper body, core strength, and balance.

The interviewer then asked Dua, who was wearing blue jeans, heels, and a crop top, to try it out.

Ever the performer, she obliged– Dua’s headstand was perfect! She started off in a Crow, resting her knees on her shoulders with her hands ground into the floor. She then used her core to lift into a headstand– very impressive.

Dua is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour in Europe.