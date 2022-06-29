Dua Lipa goes braless for Swedish showoff

Dua Lipa ditches her bra in Sweden. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa enjoyed summer in style with tens of thousands of her famous fans at a packed amusement park.

Dua has seen what Scandinavia had to offer with an Oslo show, followed by a Stockholm show. The Future Nostalgia singer performed for a sold-out crowd in Sweden this week. She sang her biggest hits at Gröna Lund, a famous Swedish amusement park, where she later enjoyed rides with friends.

Dua shared the behind-the-scenes shots from her Scandinavian show with her 84.8 million followers.

Dua Lipa performs Future Nostalgia in Sweden

Dua posed for some photos and enjoyed a multi-colored look as she pleased her Scandinavian fans.

She opted to go braless in a colorful, spaghetti strap outfit that flowed in the wind and allowed her to work the stage. Dua placed a hand on her chest, displaying her multi-colored manicure and body glitter.

Dua’s dark hair was worn in a center part as she whipped her head around.

Dua wore a flowy minidress without a bra and paired it with the sneakers she has grown accustomed to wearing on stage. Dua credited her photographer, Elizabeth Miranda, who captured the stunning shots.

She also tagged her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, who helps keep her on the top of her fashion game.

She wrote in the caption, “Stockholm, Gröna Lund, 28.06.2022 🎠 shot by @elizabethmiiiranda.”

Another shot showed Dua on her knees with thousands of fans in front of her. Her colorful dress and comfortable “dad shoes” allowed her to dance without distress on stage.

Dua Lipa talks about self-doubt and social media

Although Dua Lipa is the picture of perfection, even she struggles with self-doubt. She explained to NPR, “I have self doubt, I’m only human. Although I have a passion for what I do, because I really love music, when things start to get bigger and people start to have an opinion on something you love so much, then you start to listen to the background noise.”

Dua explained that a viral moment caused her self-doubt.

She shared, “In the beginning, when I first started, the response was like, ‘Oh, this is so good.’ Then, all of a sudden, there was like a turning point, and it just completely shifted and changed. Social media just kind of took over. There was this one little dance routine that I did when I was performing, and people took that one little snippet and decided to base my whole stage presence and who I was as a performer on stage.”

Dua recovered, however, with new choreography and timeless fashion on her Future Nostalgia tour.