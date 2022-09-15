Dua Lipa goes braless for good food

Dua Lipa rocks braless look in Buenos Aires as she enjoys good food and good wine. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa enjoyed the best that Buenos Aires had to offer with tasty food and mouth-watering drinks, which she combined with her unrivaled fashion sense to create a fabulous social media share.

The songstress posted a packed photo carousel on her Instagram, with 86.3 million followers, many of whom are accustomed to seeing her action-packed posts.

Dua didn’t disappoint with 10 new pictures from her limited time in Argentina, where she performed in Buenos Aires for a sold-out crowd as part of the Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua rocked bright red nails, which were apparent when she grabbed a slice of pizza and washed it down with a glass of red wine.

The singer shared the content before revealing Season 2 of her podcast, At Your Service.

Dua received more than one million likes in three hours for the post.

Dua Lipa enjoys Buenos Aires food, memories, and wine

The first photo featured Dua in a fuzzy white top with a cutout in the center of the chest. She paired the shaggy crop with a black leather jacket and a baseball cap that said, “Capri.”

Dua wore high-waisted denim jeans to bring the look together cohesively and sat in the back of a car.

The second shot featured Dua as she began to eat a savory slice of pizza. Her mouth was open as she guided the food into her mouth and looked away from the camera with focus.

She wore a black sleeveless leather top with a turtleneck and hoop earrings.

Wine enthusiasts could appreciate the beverage cooler featured in the third photo, stocked with native wines from the South American country.

Dua’s fourth photo offered a show-stopping and bright outfit.

The color-coordinated singer wore head-to-toe yellow, including a knit bikini top and matching mini skirt. She wore a yellow button-down cardigan on top and completed the look with strappy yellow heels. She carried a snakeskin purse, which she set on the picnic table and posed.

A swipe right provided a better look of Dua’s yellow outfit, which she faired with a red baseball cap and a blue brim.

Dua’s caption read, “buena comida, buen vino, buenos recuerdos, gracias Buenos Aires 🌹,” which translates to, “good food, good wine, good memories, thank you, Bueno Aires.”

Dua Lipa announces Season 2 of At Your Service

With an 82-date world tour and numerous brand deals, one may think Dua would be too busy for a podcast. However, somehow the singer makes time to record a weekly podcast and just announced Season 2 on her Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m so excited to announce that my ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service’ podcast will return next week for SEASON 2 with some very special guests!!!! In the meantime subscribe to our @service95 weekly newsletter on www.service95.com to catch issue 033 and of course don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast so you can be the first to hear it when it comes out 💌❤️.”

Dua revealed that she would post when the first episode of Season 2 arrived.