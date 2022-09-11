Dua Lipa goes braless for Brazilian helicopter ride

Dua Lipa rocks a braless look with a miniskirt for a Brazilian helicopter ride above Rio de Janeiro. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa made it to Brazil for a few concerts, and the chart-topping songstress hit the ground running.

Dua previously had a multi-week break from her 82-date Future Nostalgia World Tour. During Dua’s break, she celebrated her 27th birthday in Ibiza, attended the Jacquemus’ wedding in the South of France, and returned to Albania, where she has an extensive family.

Dua wrapped up her break in Paris, where she promoted YSL Libre, before heading to Brazil, where she is currently.

The New Rules singer offered a behind-the-scenes look at a day in her life, and she didn’t disappoint her 86.3 million followers.

Dua started the post with a braless shirt that hugged her slender figure featuring Brazilian flag colors and a denim miniskirt. Dua wore her dark tresses in a ponytail with multiple braids. She sat in a helicopter and overlooked the sights of Rio de Janeiro, including the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

The second part of the post featured a bird’s eye view of Christ the Redeemer, nestled between clouds and looking magnificent.

Dua Lipa celebrates Brazil with helicopter ride in Rio

Dua got up close and personal for the third part of the post as she posed on a balcony and struck a pose. The bare-faced beauty wore colorful pants and a sleeveless tank.

Next, Dua did a fit check, which has been a staple on her page. She showed the view of her outfit from her neck to her knees, revealing her Brazilian-themed shirt, miniskirt, and belly chain.

Dua also posed with the helicopter operators before sharing more photos from inside the ride.

Dua’s caption read, “🇧🇷RIO🇧🇷 So excited to headline Rock In Rio tonight!!! 💛💚💙 eeeeeeeeeeeeeekkkkk!!!”

Dua Lipa promotes YSL Libre fragrance

Before Dua’s trip to Brazil for her tour, she was briefly in Paris for Yves Saint Laurent. Dua became the famous face of YSL Libre in 2019 when the fragrance came out.

Now, Dua’s name, voice, and face are synonymous with the line. Dua rocked an elegant updo and a plunging neckline as she celebrated the brand.

Her caption read, “Paris never ever lets me down 🖤 a beautiful evening celebrating the launch of the new Libre le perfum campaign @yslbeauty 🖤🌹#Libre.”

Dua and some close friends celebrated YSL with a night on the town and the Eiffel Tower in the background as they danced, drank, and smelled the fragrance.