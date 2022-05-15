Dua Lipa goes braless as she celebrates freedom at the Eiffel Tower

Dua Lipa is braless at Eiffel Tower. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is enjoying the joie de vivre that France has to offer in fun pictures from the streets of Paris.

The Levitating singer is currently embarking on a massive tour, the Future Nostalgia tour, which lasts until November.

Dua shared her adventures in Paris with fans on social media. Dua previously told Vogue that her favorite thing to do in each new city is find a dive bar and a good restaurant. Clearly, Dua meant what she said as the singer appeared to enjoy French cuisine and drink in the City of Lights.

Dua posted various photos as she enjoyed French landmarks, wine, and ice cream.

Dua Lipa enjoys the French life

The braless singer wore a sleeveless gray top and ran her fingers through her hair as she looked at the Eiffel Tower in the distance. She stood on a balcony with beautiful pink flowers as traffic was visible in the distance, and the bright blue sky featured very few clouds. She posted another photo with a chef friend as they stood on the balcony with the Eiffel Tower prominently displayed in the background.

The next photo featured a relaxed Dua as she lounged in the street with a glass of white wine in her hand.

She and a group of friends enjoyed ice cream and wine as they sat in a circle. The video showed Dua with ice cream in one hand and a glass of wine in the other hand as she enjoyed Parisian life.

She wrote in the caption, “nothin better than french butter.”

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Another photo features Dua, her friends, and bar staff as Dua posed behind the bar. The friends rose a glass with Dua as they enjoyed the good life inside the bar.

The Future Nostalgia singer appeared to enjoy the best that France had to offer.

Dua Lipa does a headstand in heels and talks to Vogue

Dua appeared in Vogue’s 73 Questions, in addition to gracing the June/July cover.

A highlight of the video was Dua backstage as she demonstrated her yoga skills in heels and jeans. Dua’s headstand was flawlessly executed after her Crow pose transition.

Dua also discussed her new podcast, Service 95, her new life as a single woman, made spiritual revelations, and said, “Everyone has their own version of spirituality.”

Dua told Vogue, “Sometimes when you talk about it, it can sound cliché. But for me, God is just what you put out there and what you get back. I’m trying to bring people together with music, trying to bring light, you know? There’s a cosmic element to sharing songs that make people feel seen or understood.”

Dua is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour in Europe.