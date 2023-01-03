Dua Lipa is glittering in a silver minidress to welcome 2023 in style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Dua Lipa said goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with a stylish dress featuring a signature look.

The New Rules singer spent the majority of 2022 touring across the world and serving looks, including her visible underwear trend.

Dua’s New Year’s Eve party outfit was a continuation of the trend, as the beautiful British native sparkled while she waited for the ball to drop.

The Billboard-charting artist had a lot of changes in 2022, like her newly-single status after splitting from Anwar Hadid. But one thing remained the same, and that has been Dua’s ability to deliver fashion wins.

Dua’s latest fashion win saw the PUMA collaborator looking amazing as she partied with friends and celebrated the changing of calendars.

Dua posted a carousel of six pictures and videos that showed her striking poses and working her angles. She shared the content on Instagram for the enjoyment of her 87.6 million followers.

Dua Lipa dazzles in a sequin dress for New Year’s Eve

The first picture showed Dua with her back to the camera as she struck a pose against a reflective surface.

Dua sparkled in a backless silver dress with a halterneck and an asymmetrical hem. She held a cocktail in one hand and placed the other against the shiny wall. Dua’s hair was half-up and half-down, and she sported shimmery eye shadow.

The second part of the post featured Dua in motion as she posed on a set of stairs. She showed a peek at her stylish pink boots.

Dua arched her back in the next image, posing against a counter with partygoers in the background conversing. The singer dazzled with chandelier earrings and a matching tennis bracelet.

Dua’s festive caption read, “2023 ~ Happy New Year ~ wishing you peace, love, health and happiness for this year ahead x.”

As Dua rang in the New Year, it was a good reminder to stay hydrated after a potentially long night.

Luckily for Dua, she has served as the face of Evian, promoting hydration and a healthy lifestyle.

Dua Lipa promotes Evian

Dua has been a proponent of hydration as one of her keys to glowing skin.

In fact, Dua told Refinery29 that her morning ritual includes grabbing an Evian and going for a walk. She has continued to show love for the beverage, including a recent post with the drink.

Over the summer, Dua posed with a custom bottle of Evian featuring her name in red text on the label.

As Dua evolves as an artist, her commitment to staying hydrated will likely stay the same.